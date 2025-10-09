Country Music Star Announces Farewell Concert Amid Health Diagnosis: ‘I’m Winding Down’

Alan Jackson is ending his touring career amid his battle with the degenerative nerve condition Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

The country icon, 66, announced that he was “winding down” during a concert video shared Wednesday on Instagram. “Y’all may have heard that I’m winding down,” Jackson told the audience, revealing that “this is my last road show of my career.”

He continued, “I appreciate [the applause]. Y’all are gonna make me tear up here, but I just felt like I had to end it all where it all started — and that’s Nashville, Tennessee, Music City, where country music lives. I gotta do the last one there.”

Jackson will celebrate his retirement from touring with the Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale concert on June 27, 2026, which will be held at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium and feature cameos from Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lee Ann Womack and more.

The “Livin’ on Love” artist announced in September 2021 that he had been diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease a decade ago. CMT is a group of inherited conditions that cause nerve damage, mostly in the arms and legs, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“I have this neuropathy and neurological disease. It’s genetic that I inherited from my daddy,” Jackson explained on the TODAY show in 2021. “There’s no cure for it, but it’s been affecting me for years, and it’s getting more and more obvious. I know I’m stumbling around on stage, and now I’m having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone, and so, I just feel very uncomfortable.”

He clarified, “It’s not going to kill me. It’s not deadly, but it’s related [to] muscular dystrophy and Parkinson’s disease.”

Despite his health concerns, Jackson kicked off his ongoing Last Call Tour in 2022, telling TODAY the year prior, “I never wanted to do the big retirement tour, like people do, then take a year off and then come back. I think that’s kinda cheesy. And I’m not saying I won’t be able to tour. I’ll try to do as much as I can.”

In May 2024, Jackson admitted in a social media video that it was getting more difficult to perform as time went on.

“I’m getting into my twilight years. I think it’s just getting time to start thinking about hanging it up full-time,” he said at the time. “Most of my fans know I have a degenerative health condition that affects my legs and arms and mobility that I got from my daddy, and it’s getting worse, and it makes me more uncomfortable on stage. I have a hard time, and I just want to think about maybe calling it quits before I’m unable to do the job like I want to.”