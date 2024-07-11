Country music singer Drew Parker and his wife Mallory are now parents to two daughters.

Country music star Drew Parker is a father of two! The "Love the Leavin'" singer and his wife Mallory — who are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Harley Greer Parker — have welcomed a new baby, Landry Tate Parker.

In a joint post on Instagram, the loving parents announced Landry's birth and shared that she was born on July 7, weighing 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and 19 inches long from head to toe. "We are so excited to finally meet this sweet baby girl! Thank you, God, for another blessing!" the Parkers exclaimed.

Parker shared a separate post from the hospital, playing his new single — "Luck Don't Live Around Here" — as he admires the "big little blessings" he's received.

Additionally, Mallory shared a photo of Harley holding her new baby sister, writing in the caption, "I'll get around to posting more at some point but for now, here's a picture of my sweet girls." She added, "Goodness, I am so thankful to be their mama."

The new bundle of joy comes amidst a big week for Parker. Country Now noted that on Friday he will drop his debut album, Camouflage Cowboy, and then on Saturday he'll celebrate by performing at the Opry. Fans can click here to find links to Parker's music, tour dates, merch, and more.