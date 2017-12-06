2018 Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibits to Feature Little Big Town, the Judds and More

The Country Music Hall of Fame has officially announced the artists that will be featured in its 2018 exhibits, and the lineup is certainly an illustrious one.

Featured artists include Little Big Town, the Judds, Emmylou Harris and the annual American Currents exhibit. “American Currents: The Music of 2017” will open on March 9 and will highlight artists including Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Randy Travis and Chris Young, with more to be announced.

The next exhibit to open will highlight Grammy-winning quartet Little Big Town on June 29, followed by spotlights on bluegrass legend Dr. Ralph Stanley in July, mother-daughter duo the Judds in August and Country Music Hall of Fame member Emmylou Harris in October.

“Having an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is something we wouldn’t have ever known to dream of for ourselves, it is beyond a dream come true,” Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild said in a press release. “We are honored to be a part of Country music, and are so thankful to all our fans, the music community here in Nashville and the museum for this opportunity.”

Harris’ exhibit will take a look back at the Grammy winner’s 40-year-long country-rock career, which has influenced stars like the Dixie Chicks and Trisha Yearwood.

“From my first album release in 1975, country music has embraced me with open arms. This exhibit at the Hall of Fame makes me realize once more how grateful and honored I am to be part of such a remarkable musical family,” Harris said.

The Hall of Fame also announced that its “Dylan, Cash and the Nashville Cats: A New Music City” exhibit will close on Feb. 18 after a three-year run.

Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com