How Country Music’s Cutest Babies Are Celebrating Summer

The summer season has arrived, and that means beaches, pools and all kinds of outdoor activities.

As said activities are often family-oriented, that means it’s peak season for adorable snaps of babies in pools, with many of our favorite country stars sharing such snaps on social media.

From family vacations to backyard staycations, country music’s cutest babies are soaking up the summer sunshine, with their proud parents documenting the memorable moments.

Baby Akins

Thomas Rhett, his wife Lauren Akins, and their daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James, enjoyed a family trip to Florida this month, hitting Disney World before spending a few days relaxing at the beach.

While there, the girls got in a little pool time with dad, with Akins posting this sweet shot to celebrate Father’s Day.

Baby Hubbard

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, his wife, Hayley and their daughter, Olivia Rose, recently spent some time in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, celebrating Father’s Day and taking in the outdoors.

While the Hubbards may have enjoyed the scenery, it seems baby Olivia only had eyes for her dad in this adorable photo.

Bab(ies) Tyrrell

Lady Antebellum singer Hillary Scott’s twin girls, Betsy and Emory, got dressed up in their best patriotic gear for an ad for their mom’s partnership with Old Navy.

With one twin receiving a sweet nuzzle from big sister Eisele in the shot, it’s clear the twins are ready for summer.

Baby Mooney

Dan + Shay singer Shay Mooney and wife Hannah’s son Asher is already a water baby, judging by a recent series of photos Hannah shared of her baby boy.

“On this day, he was thrilled to splay in his blow-up pool, cheered on by his Mom & Nanna,” she wrote. “So much joy.”

Baby Aldean

Jason Aldean’s son Memphis is all attitude in this pool shot, which sees the infant posing with big sister Kendyl.

Decked out in shades and a hat, Memphis is still the spitting image of his famous dad.

Baby Brice

Lee Brice had a pretty serious conversation with 1-year-old daughter Trulee in the pool recently, judging by the caption on this Instagram post.

“Of course you can date, my little sweetheart! When you’re 30,” the singer cracked.

Baby Gilbert

Brantley Gilbert and wife Amber Cochran welcomed son Barrett in November 2017, and his mom celebrated the infant’s 7-month birthday with a snap of his first trip to the beach, though he didn’t seem to love it all that much.

“Happy 7 months to my wild little boy,” Cochran wrote next to the family photo. “How does it go so fast?? #growing #babysfirstbeachday #notafan.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @hillaryscottla