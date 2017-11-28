Country Fans Come in Hot to Defend Their Favorites After Grammys Snubs

The 2018 Grammy nominations were announced this morning, and country stars like Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town and Miranda Lambert held court in the genre’s categories, which include Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Duo/Group Performance, Best Country Song and Best Country Album.

Stapleton earned three nominations while Lambert, Little Big Town, Sam Hunt, Midland and Lady Antebellum and Miranda Lambert all scored two nods each. Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne, Zac Brown Band, Alison Krauss and Kenny Chesney rounded things out, all earning one nomination apiece.

However, as with any awards show, there are fans who feel like their favorite artists were robbed of a nomination, and the Grammys are no exception. This year, no country artists were nominated in the major four categories of the show — Record, Song, Album and Best New Artist — although it could be argued that several country songs and albums should be up for contention, including Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road,” which broke the record for most weeks spent at the top of Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart.

In addition, Lambert’s critically-acclaimed 2016 album, The Weight of These Wings, didn’t earn a nomination in any category, which is somewhat of a surprise when considering the album’s quality and content, something many fans noted on Twitter, with others coming to their favorite artists’ defense.

Biggest Grammy snub this year: @mirandalambert for sure. — Lucy Lyon (@lucyylyon) November 28, 2017

Not to be dramatic but Miranda Lambert’s album not being nominated for a Grammy is the biggest disgrace to ever happen at an awards show — Country Men (@ManCandyCountry) November 28, 2017

How can they not give @mirandalambert a best country album nom? She made a 24 song masterpiece I’m honestly pissed #grammys — Pj Vecchiarelli 🔴 (@pjvecc) November 28, 2017

Can someone tell me how pop-queen @taylorswift13 is nominated for a Grammy in COUNTRY and @MissMargoPrice gets snubbed AGAIN?! This is some B.S. #GRAMMYs — Bryan W. Hernandez (@bwhernandez) November 28, 2017

The 60th annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast from Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28.

