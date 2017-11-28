Country

Country Stars React to Their Grammy Nominations

Many of country’s big names woke up this morning to find out that they had been nominated for a […]

By

Many of country’s big names woke up this morning to find out that they had been nominated for a Grammy, and stars like Reba McEntire and Thomas Rhett quickly took to social media to express their excitement over their nominations.

McEntire was nominated for Best Roots Gospel Album for Sing it Now: Songs of Faith & Hope, and the singer thanked those who worked on the album for their contributions.

Thomas Rhett, who earned a Best Country Album nod for Life Changes, wrote that he was “honored” to be included alongside fellow nominees Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town and Chris Stapleton.

Wow. So blown away and honored to be included on this list. Thanks y’all. #GRAMMYs #LifeChanges

A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on

Other artists nominated for awards in the country categories include Miranda Lambert, Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Midland, Brothers Osborne, Alison Krauss and Zac Brown Band, with many using Twitter to share their excitement.

See the full list of country nominees below.

Best Country Solo Performance

Body Like a Back Road – Sam Hunt

Losing You – Alison Krauss

Tin Man – Miranda Lambert

I Could Use a Love Song – Maren Morris

Either Way – Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

It Ain’t My Fault – Brothers Osborne

My Old Man – Zac Brown Band

You Look Good – Lady Antebellum

Better Man – Little Big Town

Drinkin’ Problem – Midland

Best Country Song

Better Man – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)

Body Like a Back Road – Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)

Broken Halos – Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Drinkin’ Problem – Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)

Tin Man – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Best Country Album

Cosmic Hallelujah – Kenny Chesney

Heart Break – Lady Antebellum

The Breaker – Little Big Town

Life Changes – Thomas Rhett

From a Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton

