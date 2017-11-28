Country Stars React to Their Grammy Nominations

Many of country’s big names woke up this morning to find out that they had been nominated for a Grammy, and stars like Reba McEntire and Thomas Rhett quickly took to social media to express their excitement over their nominations.
McEntire was nominated for Best Roots Gospel Album for Sing it Now: Songs of Faith & Hope, and the singer thanked those who worked on the album for their contributions.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Thomas Rhett, who earned a Best Country Album nod for Life Changes, wrote that he was “honored” to be included alongside fellow nominees Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town and Chris Stapleton.
Other artists nominated for awards in the country categories include Miranda Lambert, Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Midland, Brothers Osborne, Alison Krauss and Zac Brown Band, with many using Twitter to share their excitement.
Got off a long flight to find out “I Could Use A Love Song” is nominated for a freaking Grammy! I can’t process that HERO has had this presence both years now, so I’m incredibly thankful & shocked. Congratulations to all of my friends for their nominations as well! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/sa2DUjrCEG— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) November 28, 2017
Well dang y’all! Woke up to a Grammy nomination this morning for It Aint My Fault. So rad! Thanks so much for love. #GRAMMYs 🙌🏼— Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) November 28, 2017
Waking up this morning to the most incredible news. Feeling incredibly grateful. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/mLaXJVqQSv— Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) November 28, 2017
2017 has been quite a journey and couldn’t be more appreciative to be recognized by the @RecordingAcad this morning not just once, but twice! 🤩 Huge shout out to everyone that played a role in this amazing moment. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/pwoBQTx7El— Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) November 28, 2017
We’re grateful to have a song that means so much to us nominated for a GRAMMY this year! @RecordingAcad #GRAMMYs #MyOldMan pic.twitter.com/87QT5Vu3qe— Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) November 28, 2017
See the full list of country nominees below.
Best Country Solo Performance
Body Like a Back Road – Sam Hunt
Losing You – Alison Krauss
Tin Man – Miranda Lambert
I Could Use a Love Song – Maren Morris
Either Way – Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
It Ain’t My Fault – Brothers Osborne
My Old Man – Zac Brown Band
You Look Good – Lady Antebellum
Better Man – Little Big Town
Drinkin’ Problem – Midland
Best Country Song
Better Man – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)
Body Like a Back Road – Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)
Broken Halos – Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
Drinkin’ Problem – Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)
Tin Man – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
Best Country Album
Cosmic Hallelujah – Kenny Chesney
Heart Break – Lady Antebellum
The Breaker – Little Big Town
Life Changes – Thomas Rhett
From a Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton
Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com