Country Stars React to Their Grammy Nominations

Many of country’s big names woke up this morning to find out that they had been nominated for a Grammy, and stars like Reba McEntire and Thomas Rhett quickly took to social media to express their excitement over their nominations.

McEntire was nominated for Best Roots Gospel Album for Sing it Now: Songs of Faith & Hope, and the singer thanked those who worked on the album for their contributions.

I woke up seeing this text this morning. Congratulations to everyone who worked so hard to put this album together. Thanks so much!!Timing is everything and everything happens for a reason. Thank you Lord. #sohumbled #backtogod #grammys2018 A post shared by Reba (@reba) on Nov 28, 2017 at 7:17am PST

Thomas Rhett, who earned a Best Country Album nod for Life Changes, wrote that he was “honored” to be included alongside fellow nominees Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town and Chris Stapleton.

Wow. So blown away and honored to be included on this list. Thanks y’all. #GRAMMYs #LifeChanges A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Nov 28, 2017 at 6:34am PST

Other artists nominated for awards in the country categories include Miranda Lambert, Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Midland, Brothers Osborne, Alison Krauss and Zac Brown Band, with many using Twitter to share their excitement.

Got off a long flight to find out “I Could Use A Love Song” is nominated for a freaking Grammy! I can’t process that HERO has had this presence both years now, so I’m incredibly thankful & shocked. Congratulations to all of my friends for their nominations as well! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/sa2DUjrCEG — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) November 28, 2017

Well dang y’all! Woke up to a Grammy nomination this morning for It Aint My Fault. So rad! Thanks so much for love. #GRAMMYs 🙌🏼 — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) November 28, 2017

Waking up this morning to the most incredible news. Feeling incredibly grateful. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/mLaXJVqQSv — Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) November 28, 2017

2017 has been quite a journey and couldn’t be more appreciative to be recognized by the @RecordingAcad this morning not just once, but twice! 🤩 Huge shout out to everyone that played a role in this amazing moment. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/pwoBQTx7El — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) November 28, 2017

We’re grateful to have a song that means so much to us nominated for a GRAMMY this year! @RecordingAcad #GRAMMYs #MyOldMan pic.twitter.com/87QT5Vu3qe — Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) November 28, 2017

See the full list of country nominees below.

Best Country Solo Performance

Body Like a Back Road – Sam Hunt

Losing You – Alison Krauss

Tin Man – Miranda Lambert

I Could Use a Love Song – Maren Morris

Either Way – Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

It Ain’t My Fault – Brothers Osborne

My Old Man – Zac Brown Band

You Look Good – Lady Antebellum

Better Man – Little Big Town

Drinkin’ Problem – Midland

Best Country Song

Better Man – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)

Body Like a Back Road – Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)

Broken Halos – Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Drinkin’ Problem – Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)

Tin Man – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Best Country Album

Cosmic Hallelujah – Kenny Chesney

Heart Break – Lady Antebellum

The Breaker – Little Big Town

Life Changes – Thomas Rhett

From a Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton

