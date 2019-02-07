Cole Swindell Toasts Success With Launch of His Own Line of Liquor

Cole Swindell has come a long way over the last several years. After first signing a publishing deal almost a decade ago, the Georgia native has watched hit after hit land at the top of the charts, including his recent “Break Up in the End.”

Swindell has grown accustomed to enjoying a celebratory drink, so it seemed only fitting that he toasts his success by creating his own line of liquor. The singer has partnered with Sugarlands Distilling Company to launch his own moonshine.

“It’s crazy to think back over these five or six years since it all really started, and to see where we’ve come,” Swindell told PopCulture.com. “Every year, I feel like this has been the best year of my life, and to be able to keep feeling like that; this one’s already off to a great start. And just doing things I never thought I’d get to do.

“Tours are one thing, but now to have a whole different venture with Sugarlands, and to have a moonshine bottle with my face and name on it,” he continued. “My mom’s like, ‘What is this?’ I can’t believe it. But for somebody who wants to work with you, and loves what you do. I can’t thank them enough to have my own moonshine out there.”

Swindell didn’t want to just add his name to the bottle. Instead, he chose to be involved in every aspect of the moonshine, from start to finish.

“I’m not a connoisseur, I just know what I like,” Swindell explained. “Everybody’s different. I think it just depends on what you like. We tasted several different things. I knew that I wanted it to be something lighter, something not as strong. Something with a good taste that everybody can enjoy, not just somebody that wants 100 proof moonshine; something you can sip on.”

The Pre Show Punch was named after Swindell’s ritual of doing a shot with his band before every show, which he’ll have to do a lot more of in 2019. He is currently headlining his own shows, and will then join Luke Bryan on his upcoming Sunset Repeat Tour, while writing songs for his next record.

“‘m already writing songs for the next album, whenever that may come,” said Swindell. “It’s already been a good month or so until the new year, and I’m ready to take it on until the end of it.”

Swindell’s moonshine is available for purchase at Sugarlands website.

