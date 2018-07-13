Cole Swindell Shares Album Cover, Track Listing for Upcoming ‘All of It’

Cole Swindell‘s third album is almost here, with his upcoming project, All of It, scheduled for release on August 17.

On Friday, Swindell shared the cover and track listing for the album, which follows 2016’s You Should Be Here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have been so excited about releasing the music for my third album, and my fans have been so patient with me while I took the time needed to make it right that I had to give them something,” Swindell said in a press release. “They are the ones who got me here to this important third album, and I felt they deserve to be the first ones to get a taste of the new music so we have been quietly releasing a few of the songs every few weeks for them. It has been great to hear what they think of the songs because they are the reason I am still here getting to do this.”

The album’s first single, “Break Up in the End,” is currently climbing the charts, and Swindell has also released instant downloads for “Somebody’s Been Drinkin’,” “The Ones Who Got Me Here,” “Reason to Drink” and “Love You Too Late.”

The 35-year-old told Sounds Like Nashville that the album’s title track was a last-minute addition to the project.

“We had our songs recorded and I happened to hear this song called ‘All of It’ and I said, ‘I’ve got to have that song,’” he shared. “It was the first time ever I went back in the studio because I knew I had to have it. It was something my album was missing. It’s got a cool vibe about it.”

“It’s telling your partner ‘I want the good, the bad, I want all of it,’” he added of the track, which he considers a love song.

Swindell added that expanding his catalog of music allows him to create different experiences with his live shows.

“As I’ve grown as an artist, I’ve put out the songs like ‘Break Up in the End,’ ‘You Should be Here’ and I love those songs because I know what they mean to people,” he explained. “But the show I like to put on, I need songs like ‘All of It’ that gets the crowd going. It’s a feel-good song that I think people are going to want to roll the windows down and turn up.”

See the album’s track listing below.

1. “Love You Too Late” (Cole Swindell, Michael Carter, Brandon Kinney)

2. “All of It” (Bobby Pinson, Dallas Davidson, Kyle Fishman)

3. “Somebody’s Been Drinkin’” (Brent Anderson, Lynn Hutton, Hunter Phelps)

4. “Sounded Good Last Night” (Michael Carter, Shane Minor, Chase McGill, Cole Taylor)

5. “Break Up in the End” (Jon Nite, Chase McGill, Jessie Jo Dillon)

6. “I’ll Be Your Small Town” (Cole Swindell, Cole Taylor, Chase McGill)

7. “The Ones Who Got Me Here” (Cole Swindell, Ashley Gorley, Jesse Frasure)

8. “20 in a Chevy” (Cole Swindell, Ross Copperman, Jon Nite)

9. “Reason to Drink” (Cole Swindell, Michael Carter, Brandon Kinney)

1-. “Her” (Matt Jenkins, Ashley Gorley, Chase McGill, Wade Kirby, Phil O’Donnell)

11. “Both Sides of The Mississippi” (Matt Jenkins, Ben Hayslip, J.T. Harding)

12. “Dad’s Old Number” (Jessi Alexander, Chase McGill)

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Kern