Cole Swindell Wants to Stay Connected to His Fans

Cole Swindell will go right from his current Down Home Sessions Tour into his first headlining Reason to Drink Tour, which kicks off on Feb. 15 in Allentown, Pa. The tour will give Swindell even more opportunities to stay close to his fans, a job he considers just as important as the music he performs.

“I’m a fan,” Swindell tells PopCulture.com. “That’s how I started. I talk about it all the time, but it really is. Back when I was growing up, we didn’t have the way to connect with artists like we do now with social media and all of this stuff. So for me to be able to take a little bit of time out of my day to send somebody a video or sign something or shoot them a tweet, I think they appreciate that because I know I would, if my favorite artist did that for me. And I also just want them to know when I talk to them, I just try to let them know I’m just like them. Life isn’t all what it seems sometimes, and I’ve been able to show them through my songs, [with] songs like ‘You Should Be Here.’ The people that come to meet and greet, the stories that I hear, they’re heart-breaking. It’s helped me just as much as it’s helped them.”

Far more than just being a celebrity, Swindell considers himself a friend of all of his fans.

“I think we do have a relationship,” he adds. “Those people spend their hard-earned money. It isn’t the people that might not like your stuff; it’s the people who spend their money to come see you, and support you from day one. Country music fans are the best, and I think as long as I get to do this, they’re going to be a huge, huge part of everything I do.”

Chris Janson and Lauren Alaina will serve as the opening acts on Swindell’s Reason to Drink Tour. A list of all of his upcoming shows is available on his website.