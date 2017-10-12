Cole Swindell Mourns for Vegas at Tootsie’s Birthday Bash Celebration

I’m just gonna let this speak for itself. God bless you @coleswindell @tootsiesnet #Vegas, and all of our men and women who fight for us! pic.twitter.com/9rokaiCm3e — The Country Note (@thecountrynote) October 11, 2017

Cole Swindell headlined Tootsie’s annual Birthday Bash in Nashville Tuesday night, and the country singer made sure to take a moment to honor the victims of the recent attack in Las Vegas that left 58 people dead. One of the victims, Brennan Stewart, had previously covered Swindell’s “You Should Be Here” and shared the video online.

“For country music, this is our city … but we’ve all had Vegas on our minds,” Swindell told the Tennessean before the show. “I wasn’t there and I don’t think you can comprehend what those folks went through without being there. But to come out tonight in Nashville, Preds first home game, Tootsie’s birthday, I just hope everybody comes out. I’m going to keep showing up playing music as long as they keep showing up … I just know that this is what we do. We write songs and we sing them.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Las Vegas Shooting Victim Covers Cole Swindell’s ‘You Should Be Here’

During his set, Swindell addressed the attack while the screen behind him read “Pray for Las Vegas.”

“One act of evil ruined the way we live our lives and I just want you to know everybody that came out here tonight, I wouldn’t have blamed you if you didn’t, but the fact that you did, I think that shows what country music’s all about,” the singer told the crowd. “I’m a country fan just like anybody else and that could have been any of us out there. Keep Vegas and everybody that was affected by that in your thoughts and prayers.”

Swindell also thanked the military for their service, as well as the first responders who helped victims during the Vegas attack.

“Those folks risk their lives day in and day out to protect strangers like me and you,” he said. “God bless all of you.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @coleswindell