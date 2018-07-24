Cole Swindell Announces Reason to Drink … Another Tour

Cole Swindell is continuing his run as a headlining act with his upcoming Reason to Drink … Another Tour. The Georgia native will kick off the tour on October 4 in Tuscaloosa, Ala., with Dustin Lynch and Lauren Alaina serving as his opening acts.

“First year headlining – it’s a big deal,” Swindell tells PopCulture.com and other media. “I’ve toured with a lot of people that have believed in me. Now just being able to take people out with me is a big deal. But not just anybody – Dustin Lynch, Lauren Alaina, I can’t imagine for me a better line up to close out this year. Lauren was out with me earlier this year and she’s a blast.”

Swindell has been looking for an opportunity to hit the road with Lynch, all thanks to Swindell’s good friend, Luke Bryan.

“It’s going to be a fun tour,” Swindell says. “Dustin is somebody I’ve been wanting to tour with. We’ve been buddies. We kind of bonded, I think back at Luke Bryan’s Crash my Playa a couple of years ago, and then the next year. We’ve just always talked about touring together and so now to finally be at a place where we can go out and do this thing together, and to have Lauren Alaina with this. She’s going to make a huge difference having her with us two goof balls out there. I’m just excited about it. The lineup to me is the most one of the most exciting things about the whole tour.”

Alaina, who recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Alex Hopkins, broke the news on social media.

“All the ‘Reasons To Drink!!’” Alaina shares. “Can’t wait to hit the road with @coleswindell and @dustinlynch. #ReasonToDrinkTour”

Lynch also shared the good news, saying, “Excited to announce the #ReasonToDrinkTour with @coleswindell and @Lauren_Alaina! Can’t wait to see y’all on the road.”

Swindell will perform a handful of shows on his All of It Tour, where he will sing all the songs from his upcoming new All of It album, out on August 17.

A list of all of the shows on Swindell’s Reason to Drink … Again Tour can be found below. More information can be found at ColeSwindell.com.

Reason to Drink Another Tour Dates:

Oct 4 | Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre

Oct 5 | Simpsonville, SC – Heritage Park Amphitheatre

Oct 6 | Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Arena

Oct 11 | Wallingford, CT – Oakdale Theatre

Oct 12 | Worcester, MA – DCU Event Center

Oct 13 | Richmond, VA – Richmond Coliseum

Oct 19 | Sugarland, TX – Smart Financial Center

Oct 20 | New Braunfels, TX – White Water Amphitheatre

Oct 25 | Missoula, MT – Adams Center

Oct 26 | Bozeman, MT – Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

Oct 27 | Bismarck, ND – Bismarck Events Center

Nov 1 | San Jose, CA – SJSU Event Center

Nov 2 | Bakersfield, CA – Rabobank Arena

Nov 3 | Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

Nov 8 | Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Nov 9 | Kearney, NE – Viaero Event Center

Nov 10 | Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

Nov 29 | Duluth, GA – Infinite Energy Arena

Nov 30 | Jackson, MS – Mississippi Coliseum

Dec 1 | Tupelo, MS – BancorpSouth Arena

Dec 6 | Evansville, IN – Ford Center

Dec 7 | Moline, IL – TaxSlayer Center

Dec 8 | Highland Heights, KY – BB&T Arena

Dec 13 | Bossier City, LA – CenturyLink Center

Dec 14 | New Orleans, LA – Champions Square

Photo Credit: Getty images/Erika Goldring