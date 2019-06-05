CMT Music Awards Video of the Year Finalists Announced

The 2019 CMT Music Awards are now just hours away, with the annual ceremony taking place on June 5 in Nashville.

On Wednesday, the final five nominees for Video of the Year were revealed, which include Carrie Underwood‘s “Cry Pretty,” Kane Brown‘s “Good as You,” Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels’ “Coming Home,” Kelsea Ballerini‘s “Miss Me More” and Luke Combs‘ “She Got the Best of Me.”

Underwood is the most-awarded artist in CMT Award history, having claimed 18 buckle trophies over the years, while Urban is the reigning CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year and Combs recently scored his fifth consecutive No. 1 song. Brown and Ballerini are also on massive upward trajectories, making the category a tight one in terms of competition.

Fans can vote for their favorite video on Twitter for the rest of the day using the hashtag #CMTawards along with the artist-specific hashtags #VoteCarrie, #VoteKane, #VoteKeith, #VoteKelsea or #VoteLuke to cast a ballot for each star. Both hashtags must be used for the vote to count, and the winning video will be announced during tonight’s broadcast.

The category began with 14 nominees, including Chris Janson’s “Drunk Girl,” Cole Swindell‘s “Break Up in the End,” Dan + Shay‘s “Speechless,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne‘s “Burning Man,” Eric Church‘s “Desperate Man,” Florida Georgia Line‘s “Simple,” Kacey Musgraves‘ “Rainbow,” Maren Morris‘ “GIRL” and Zac Brown Band‘s “Someone I Used to Know.”

Performers during the show include Underwood, Cole Swindell, Dan + Shay, Brown, Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Morris, Thomas Rhett, Boyz II Men, Brandi Carlile, Brett Young, Urban, Little Big Town, Combs, Sheryl Crow, Tanya Tucker, Toby Keith, Trombone Shorty and Zac Brown Band.

Boyz II Men and Young will perform together on the heels of their CMT Crossroads episode, while Trombone Shorty and Little Big Town will team with Rhett. Carlile will sing with Tucker, and and Crow will join Morris. In addition special guests will appear throughout the show.

Breakthrough Video of the Year nominees Jimmie Allen, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Morgan Wallen, Runaway June and Tenille Townes will also perform during the show on the Ram Truck Side Stage.

Presenters include Bobby Bones, Brantley Gilbert, Carly Pearce, Chris Sullivan, Cody Alan, Hunter Hayes, Jessie James Decker, Jimmie Allen, Julia Michaels, JWoww, Kate Bosworth, Katie Cook, Kiefer Sutherland, Lindsay Ell, Maddie & Tae, Michael Ray, Michelle Monaghan, Midland, Sarah Hyland and Trisha Yearwood. The show will be hosted by Little Big Town.

The 2019 CMT Music Awards air live from Nashville at 8 p.m. ET on CMT on June 5.

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring