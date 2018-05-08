CMT Music Awards Nominees Announced

The CMT Music Awards nominees have just been announced, with Carrie Underwood and Florida Georgia Line leading the nominees with four nods each. Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett and Lauren Alaina follow with three nominations each. Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Blake Shelton and Carly Pearce are among the artists who received double nominations.

OH MY GOSH!!!! I am nominated for not one but TWO @CMT MUSIC AWARDS!!!!!! “Breakthrough Video of the Year” & “Female Video of the Year”– go to https://t.co/Jsd7VRSN0n to vote NOW!!!!! #cmt pic.twitter.com/2w8zCCOZmc — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) May 8, 2018

“OH MY GOSH!!!! I am nominated for not one but TWO @ CMT MUSIC AWARDS!!!!!!” gushed Pearce. “Breakthrough Video of the Year” & “Female Video of the Year”– go to https://www.cmt.com/cmt-music-awards/vote … to vote NOW!!!!! # cmt

Videos by PopCulture.com

LBT will host the star-studded ceremony for fan-voted awards for the first time. The CMT Music Awards will be held on Wednesday, June 6, and will air on CMT at 8:00 PM ET. See a complete list of nominees below, and vote at CMT.com.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video of the year; awarded to the artist (male, female, group/duo or collaboration) and the video director. Final nominees announced the morning of the show, with final voting held on social media during the live telecast.

Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line –”Meant To Be”

Blake Shelton – “I’ll Name The Dogs”

Brett Young – “Mercy”

Brothers Osborne – “It Ain’t My Fault”

Carrie Underwood feat.Ludacris – “The Champion”

Dan + Shay – “Tequila”

Jason Aldean – “You Make It Easy”

Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something”

Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina – “What Ifs”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Legends”

Luke Combs – “When It Rains It Pours”

Thomas Rhett – “Marry Me”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a male artist; awarded to the artist

Blake Shelton –”I’ll Name The Dogs”

Dustin Lynch – “Small Town Boy”

Jason Aldean – “You Make It Easy”

Jon Pardi – “Heartache On The Dance Floor”

Luke Bryan – “Light It Up”

Thomas Rhett – “Marry Me”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a female artist; awarded to the artist

Carly Pearce – “Every Little Thing”

Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – “The Champion”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Legends”

Lauren Alaina – “Doin’ Fine”

Maren Morris – “I Could Use A Love Song”

Miranda Lambert – “Tin Man” From 2017 ACM Awards

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a duo; awarded to the artists

Big & Rich – “California”

Brothers Osborne – “It Ain’t My Fault”

Dan + Shay – “Tequila”

Florida Georgia Line – “Smooth”

High Valley – “She’s With Me”

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill – “Speak To A Girl”

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a group; awarded to the artists

Lady Antebellum – “You Look Good”

LANCO – “Greatest Love Story”

Little Big Town – “When Someone Stops Loving You”

Midland – “Make A Little”

Old Dominion – “No Such Thing As A Broken Heart”

Rascal Flatts – “Yours If You Want It”

Zac Brown Band – “My Old Man”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from an artist’s major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist (male, female or group/duo)

Carly Pearce – “Every Little Thing”

Danielle Bradbery – “Sway”

Devin Dawson – “All On Me”

LANco – “Greatest Love Story”

Russell Dickerson – “Yours”

Walker Hayes – “You Broke Up With Me”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a collaboration; awarded to the artists

Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant To Be”

Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – “The Champion”

Cole Swindell feat. Dierks Bentley – “Flatliner”

Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something”

Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina – “What Ifs”

Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris – “Craving You”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance on a television show, series or variety special on CMT; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo)

From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year: Andra Day, Common, Little Big Town, Lee Ann Womack and Danielle Bradbery – “Stand Up For Something”

From CMT Crossroads: Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line – “Everybody”

From 2017 CMT Music Awards: Charles Kelley, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Derek Trucks – “Midnight Rider”

From CMT Crossroads: Earth, Wind & Fire and Lady Antebellum – “September”

From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year: Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town – “I Won’t Back Down”

From 2017 CMT Music Awards: Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood – “The Fighter”

Photo Credit: Instagram/floridageorgialine