CMT Music Awards Nominations 2022: See the Full List

The 2022 CMT Music Awards nominations were unveiled Wednesday morning, with Kane Brown leading the pack with four nominations. Kelsea Ballerini, who is co-hosting the show with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie, and Mickey Guyton came in second with three nominations each. This will be the first CMT Music Awards to air on CBS and will also be available to stream on Paramount+. The show airs on Monday, April 11 at 8 p.m. ET from Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

Brown earned nominations for Male Video of the Year and Video of the Year for “One Mississippi.” He is also competing against himself in the CMT Performance of the Year category. He was nominated for “Three Wooden Crosses” from the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year show. His performance of “Ride Wit Me” with Nelly, Blanco Brown, and BRELAND from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends was also nominated for CMT Performance of the Year.

Ballerini’s duet with Kenny Chesney, “half of my hometown,” is up for Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year. Ballerini is also in the CMT Performance of the Year category for “I Quit Drinking” with Paul Klein from the 2021 CMT Music Awards. Guyton’s CMT Performance of the Year nomination is for “Friendship Train” with Gladys Knight and BRELAND from the 2021 awards show. Guyton’s “Remember Her Name” was nominated for Female Video of the Year and Video of the Year.

Although the CMT Music Awards will air on CBS, it is still a fan-voted show. Voting is open at vote.cmt.com. Voting for the first round of Video of the Year nominees will close on April 4, with the final round of nominees announced hours before the show starts on April 11. CMT also introduced the first CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year award, with Brittney Spencer, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Josh Turner, and Lainey Wilson nominated.

After the show debuts on CBS, CMT will air the CMT Music Awards Extended Cut, which includes an extra 30 minutes of performances and content. It will debut on Friday, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET. Here is the full list of nominees.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t”

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Kacey Musgraves – “justified”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “half of my hometown”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy”

Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”

Gabby Barrett – “Footprints On The Moon”

Kacey Musgraves – “justified”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t”

Eric Church – “Heart On Fire”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Luke Bryan – “Waves”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Thomas Rhett – “Country Again”

Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like”

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne – “I’m Not For Everyone”

Dan + Shay – “Steal My Love”

Maddie & Tae – “Woman You Got”

Old Dominion – “I Was On a Boat That Day”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

Zac Brown Band – “Same Boat”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by SONIC®

BRELAND – “Cross Country”

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion – “I Can’t”

Elvie Shane – “My Boy”

Parker McCollum – “To Be Loved By You”

Priscilla Block – “Just About Over You”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Nelly & Florida Georgia Line – “Lil Bit”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley – “Freedom Was A Highway”

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan – “Buy Dirt”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “half of my hometown”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne – “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve Medley (from CMT Campfire Sessions)”

George Strait – “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone (from CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride)”

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton – “Hold On (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Kane Brown – “Three Wooden Crosses (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY – “I Quit Drinking (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & BRELAND – “Friendship Train (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & BRELAND – “Ride Wit Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends)”

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR