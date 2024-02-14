The 14 Artists That CMT Says Are the Most Promising Acts in Country Music

The new list of artists includes American Idol winner Chayce Beckham and Alana Springsteen, among others.

CMT dropped its list of the Most Promising Acts in Country Music for 2024, and 14 incredible young artists made the cut. The list is part of the network's highly-anticipated 2024 CMT Listen Up campaign, which recognizes and supports country music's most promising newcomers — such as Alana Springsteen and American Idol champ Chayce Beckham — across CMT platforms.

The year-long initiative is committed to raising support for these artists via full cross-brand support for their music and videos across CMT and CMT Music, CMT Hot 20 Countdown, CMT.com and @CMT social platforms, in addition to opportunities across the Paramount Media Networks brand portfolio with live events, the Paramount Times Square NYC Billboard and more.

"There's a new era in country music and these exciting new artists are finding audiences through their exceptional storytelling and staying authentic to their own individual journeys. They are providing the soundtrack to our lives with appreciation for their roots and dedication to country music," said Leslie Fram, Senior Vice President of Music & Talent, CMT. "We're proud to work alongside this new group of rising artists and amplify their stories and music across all CMT platforms this year. Welcome CMT's Listen Up class of 2024!"

The following 14 artists join the 2024 CMT LISTEN UP roster:

Alana Springsteen

Angie K

Anne Wilson

Carter Faith

Charles Wesley Godwin

Chayce Beckham

Dylan Marlowe

Ella Langley

Fancy Hagood

Jake Worthington

Jordyn Shellhart

RVSHVD

The Castellows

Wyatt Flores

Since 2011, CMT's Listen Up franchise has introduced a number of artists who've since gone on to become major stars, including Thomas Rhett, Ashley McBryde, Bailey Zimmerman, BRELAND, Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, Ingrid Andress, Jon Pardi, Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Madeline Edwards, Maren Morris, Morgan Wade, The War And Treaty, Zach Bryan, and many more