CMT Awards: Luke Combs Suits up, Steps out With Fiancee Nicole Hocking

Luke Combs and fiancée Nicole Hocking took to the CMT Music Awards red carpet in style Wednesday, showing off their style arm-in-arm.

The “Beautiful Crazy” singer, 29, and his bride-to-be, 26, posed for photographers ahead of the ceremony, with Combs wearing a casual button-up blazer combo and Hocking showing off her style chops with dazzling striped pants and a black wrap crop top.

The two announced they had decided to their love to the next level in November, with the country star debuting their big news during a stunning Hawaiian vacation.

“She said yes a while ago but this is a much better place to take pictures than the kitchen,” he joked of the Instagram-worthy photo. “Can’t wait to spend forever with you! I love you!”

Added Hocking, “You’re stuck with me forever!! I love you so much babe.”

The couple first met in 2016, he told PEOPLE last year, when Hocking was still working at BMI in Nashville. At the time, he explained, there “was no publishing deal, no record deal, no booking deal” and a manager as green to the music industry as Combs.

“Everybody was like, ‘Yeah, this is never gonna work,’” Combs recalled, “and so I didn’t have anything when we met.”

He soon proved the critics wrong, winning best artist at the 2018 CMA Awards and becoming the first solo artist to get four consecutive No. 1s on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart with his debut album’s “She Got the Best of Me,” “One Number Away,” “When It Rains It Pours” and “Hurricane.”

Following the success of his first album, Combs set off on his Beer Never Broke My Heart tour in January, with Hocking supporting him every step of the way.

Regardless of the success he’s had in the music world as of late, Combs told PEOPLE, “I’m thankful for all of that stuff, but I’m just a regular dude who happens to have a really cool job.”

