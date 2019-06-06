CMT Awards: Hulk Hogan’s Daughter Brooke Resurfaces for Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Brooke Hogan was the picture of elegance as she took to the CMT Music Awards red carpet Wednesday for a rare public appearance.

The daughter of wrestler Hulk Hogan, 31, showed off her fabulous curves in a low-cut black evening gown covered in crystals for a touch of sparkle on the red carpet, keeping her long blonde hair coiffed in loose curls for casual touch.

The former Brooke Knows Best star has been taking time away from the camera to pursue a career as a singer-songwriter, opening up on the red carpet about the major choice to The Tennessean.

“I decided to take a break from cameras and fame … and just be normal,” Hogan told the outlet on the red carpet. “Tennessee allowed that. Nashville allowed that. I fell in love with Nashville and wrote with some of the best songwriters here.”

“Here, being normal is the No. 1 priority, which is why I think a lot of people are moving here,” she added. “People treat you normally … I can dabble and do the home renovation and fulfill my other creative outlets and also do music.”

With a new pop-country EP she’s producing due to drop this year, Hogan explained to the newspaper that she’s also been doing home renovations since moving to Nashville, doing “fast flips” on properties used as rental homes as well as permanent residences.

“This town is breaking loose with construction, and they need people to decorate them,” she said.

The Nashville award show is being hosted by Little Big Town for the second year in a row, and will feature performances by Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker; Brett Young and Boyz II Men; Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town and Trombone Shorty; and Sheryl Crow and Maren Morris.

Nominated for video of the year are Carrie Underwood for “Cry Pretty,” Kane Brown for “Good as You,” Luke Combs for “She Got the Best of Me,” Kelsea Ballerini for “Miss Me More,” and Keith Urban and Julia Michaels for “Coming Home.”

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic