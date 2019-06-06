CMT Awards Fans Go Wild After Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker Rock the Stage With Surprise Guests

The 2019 CMT Awards featured a star-studded surprise performance that had viewers celebrating on social media.

The awards show saw country star Brandi Carlile and legend Tanya Tucker team up on stage to play Tucker’s 1972 hit song “Delta Dawn,” and were slowly joined by many of country music’s biggest female stars.

The tribute to the women in country music saw both singers joined by Martina McBride, Trisha Yearwood, Lauren Alaina, Deana Carter, RaeLynn and Carly Pearce.

Carlie and Tucker began their performance with the hit song, before they were joined by the other performers, delighting fans with the touching tribute to the country music legend’s legacy.

Fans watching the awards show were delighted by the tribute to the amazing female talent in country music, taking to social media to share their thoughts on the surprise performance.

I haven’t watched the #cmtawards in awhile but this year they have a lot of legends 🙌🏻 — 🔮🦊 (@gypsyfoxx_) June 6, 2019

Carlile and Tucker’s collaboration comes as “The Joke” crooner was previously revealed to be working with Tucker on her first album in 17 years. The country star, known for hit songs in the ’70s and ’80s, released the first single off her new album, While I’m Livin’, earlier this week.

“The Wheels of Laredo” was co-written by Carlile with her band member Phil and Tim Hanseroth. The album was co-produced by Carlile with Shooter Jennings. The music video for the song was released just hours before they took the stage at the awards ceremony.

“I just love her. She was like my shadow when we were in the studio,” Tucker previously told Variety of working with Carlile. “Every time I turned around, she was there. And Shooter, I’ve known him since he was a baby. He’s the one who brought us all together. So I’m ready to get this music out there because it’s different than anything I’ve ever done.”

Now, that’s singing! Show ’em how it’s done Ms. Tucker! #CMTawards — Lorenda Patterson (@lorendasue) June 6, 2019

The 2019 CMT Awards also featured performances by Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Little Big Town, Sheryl Crow, Trombone Shorty, Zac Brown Band, Brett Young and Boyz II Men. Other acts set appear included Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett and Luke Bryan.

Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild co-hosted the night celebrating the best music videos in the country genre alongside Kimberly Schlapman, Philip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook.