CMT Awards: Dierks Bentley and Wife Cassidy Black Pull off Low-Key Red Carpet Looks

Dierks Bentley and wife Cassidy Black kept things cool and casual on the CMT Music Awards red carpet Wednesday, proving that less really is more sometimes.

The “Drunk on a Plane” artist looked like he was ready for a night out in Nashville in gray jeans, white tee and pattered button-up worn open, while his bride rocked a matching black two-piece ensemble with dramatic puffed sleeves.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bentley was up for Collaborative Video of the Year at the 2019 CMT Awards for “Burning Man,” feat. Brothers Osborne. While Keith Urban and Julia Michaels walked away with the win for “Coming Home” at the end of the night, Bentley was in good company, being nominated alongside Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Eli for “What Happens in a Small Town,” Darius Rucker feat. Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Charles Kelley for “Straight to Hell,” Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert for “Drowns the Whiskey” and Sugarland and Taylor Swift for “Babe.”

While “Burning Man” was on Bentley’s album The Mountain, TJ Osborne told PopCulture.com in April that even the country star’s mom attributes the song’s success to Brothers Osborne.

“I just ran into Dierks’ mom the other day,” Osborne began. “It was cool to see his mother having a son who has achieved so much. She was just so thrilled and excited too. There are all these moments where we would get going so fast, and just try to achieve so much that you have to slow it down. That was a good time to really think, ‘ow, this is awesome.’

Bentley then chimed in, “The rest of that story is my mom thanking them. She calls me the Susan Lucci of award shows. My mom is really nice. She was like, ‘Because of you guys, you helped him. You got him his first awards.”

He added of accepting awards and nominations from his hit album, “The album, to me is the biggest nomination ever. That’s one of the tangible results you get to see of spending time in the making of the year and a half in the making of that stuff.”

Photo credit: John Shearer/WireImage