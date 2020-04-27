CMT Artists of the Year Event Will Celebrate Coronavirus Heroes With Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line and More

✖

CMT will air a special Artists of the Year event in June to celebrate those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, announcing the upcoming CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special on Monday, April 27. The special will be a "virtual tribute to recognize the most vital and inspirational Americans on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The two-hour broadcast will feature a number of artists including Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and more, who will share tributes, callouts and performances all filmed from their own homes and virtually produced by CMT. CMT's Artists of the Year traditionally takes place in the fall and honors some of the most successful country music artists from the previous year at an event in Nashville but is using this special to highlight COVID-19 heroes who are helping their communities.

"The 'CMT Artists of the Year' franchise has always been reflective of the important issues of our time, and this year, we all felt it necessary to shift our focus to honoring the real heroes during these unprecedented times," Leslie Fram, Senior Vice President of Music & Talent, CMT, said in a statement. "From the first responders and healthcare workers to members of the military, our educators, food industry workers and so many more, the country music community will come together to honor these heroic men and women. The evening of unity will feature incredible performances, uplifting tributes and a salute to those risking their lives on the frontlines of this crisis."

CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special will premiere on Wednesday, June 3 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT and will honor heroes including health care workers, food industry workers, first responders, the United States military and "American ingenuity." CMT is also aiming to highlight stories of "unsung heroes who have done exceptional things for their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic." Stories of those who have positively impacted society can be submitted to CMT.com for potential inclusion in the special.

The broadcast will air the same night that the annual CMT Awards were originally scheduled to be held. The awards have been moved to Oct. 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The CMT Awards also typically air the night before CMA Fest begins in Nashville, but this year's festival was canceled due to the pandemic.