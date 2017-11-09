Watch: Here’s How the CMAs Honored Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Moving tribute from @carrieunderwood and @CountryMusic Association to those lost in Las Vegas on October 1st. Rest in peace…#CMAawards pic.twitter.com/FwhautLfVe — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 9, 2017

The Country Music Association Awards was criticized for the way they handled the performers’ tributes, but there was a special tribute to Las Vegas victims that was lauded.

Carrie Underwood led the In Memoriam section with a rendition of the Christian hymn “Soft and Tenderly.” After performers’ images were shown, photos of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting victims were put on display.

The black-and-white images of all 58 victims panned through through the screen as the tearful song played. Additionally, the crowd held candle lights.

At the end of the segment, Underwood was so emotional that she began to tear up and had to pause between singing to take a moment for herself.

Fans were moved my the unexpected moment, and took to Twitter to share their feelings.

“As soon as the Vegas victims photos came on the screen, I️ turned into a puddle,” fans Maggie Koch said. “Amazing tribute, wonderful job.”

Another added, “That was a stirring In Memoriam tribute at the CMAS. Very respectable to include the Las Vegas shooting victims.”

See some of the reactions below.

As soon as the Vegas victims photos came on the screen I️ turned into a puddle 😭 amazing tribute wonderful job #cmaawards2017 #CMAs @CountryMusic #VegasStrong #GetTogether — Maggie Koch (@BurkartMagg) November 9, 2017

Cried so hard when they honored the Vegas victims. I was teary for the tributes of Troy Gentry & Don Williams. I haven’t cried so much since the 2001 CMAs after the 9/11 attacks. — Jennifer Jones (@SwiftSorority13) November 9, 2017

A beautiful tribute to the victims in Las Vegas. ❤️ #CMAs — Amanda Haynie (@AmandaHaynie1) November 9, 2017