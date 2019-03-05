CMA Fest 2019 Lineup: Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Luke Bryan Among Top Acts

CMA Fest’s 2019 lineup have arrived, and Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Luke Bryan are among the the country heavyweights topping the billing.

The 4-day festival will take place in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 6-9 with performances and special events around the city. The main lineup is divided among three stages.

As usual, the biggest names will perform at Nissan Stadium, known for hosting the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.

The Nissan Stadium lineup will feature Underwood, Lambert and Bryan, as well as numerous others, such as: Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Pistol Annies, Rascal Flatts and Thomas Rhett.

While the Nissan shows require tickets, the two other CMA Fest stages, the Chevy Riverfront Stage and the Budweiser Forever Country Stage, will be free and open to the public.

The Chevy Riverfront Stage will feature even more big names, as well as some up-and-comers. That stage’s lineup includes: A Thousand Horses, Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Danielle Bradbery, Lee Brice, Easton Corbin, Jordan Davis, Devin Dawson, Jessie James Decker, Gavin DeGraw, Russell Dickerson, Eli Young Band, Lindsay Ell, Tyler Farr, Gone West, Riley Green, Hunter Hayes, Walker Hayes, High Valley, Home Free, Ryan Hurd, LOCASH, Maddie & Tae, Ashley McBryde, Scotty McCreery, Eric Paslay, Carly Pearce, Cassadee Pope, RaeLynn, Mason Ramsey, Michael Ray, Tyler Rich, Runaway June, Dylan Scott, Granger Smith, Mitchell Tenpenny, Morgan Wallen and Aaron Watson.

The Budweiser Forever Country Stage will include sets from legends and fan favorites. Notable inclusions are Montgomery Gentry, Kiefer Sutherland, Uncle Kracker, The Marshall Tucker Band, Lonestar and Darryl Worley.

Also playing this third stage are: Keith Anderson, Deana Carter, John Carter Cash, Joe Diffie, George Ducas, Charles Esten, Andy Griggs, Halfway to Hazard, Ty Herndon, Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence, Little Texas, Lonestar, Kendell Marvel, Neal McCoy, Lorrie Morgan, The Nelsons, Jerrod Niemann, Jamie O’Neal, The Road Hammers, Ray Scott, Shenandoah, Sister Hazel, Ricky Skaggs, Thompson Square, Mark Wills and Rita Wilson.

More acts and stage lineups will be revealed closer to the festival. Details on Fan Fair X activities will also be announced at a later date.

Photo Credit: Frederick Breedon IV/WireImage