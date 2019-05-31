CMA Fest 2019: Everything to Know

CMA Fest 2019 is officially one week away, with the four-day festival kicking off on Thursday, June 6 in Nashville and running through June 9.

The biggest stage at the festival is the nightly ticketed concerts at Nissan Stadium, which will see acts including Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood and more play for a crowd of thousands. Nightly ticketed concerts will also be held at Ascend Amphitheater, and free daytime shows will take place at multiple stages centered in downtown Music City.

Over 300 artists will play throughout the festival, and every artist has donated their time so that a portion of ticket proceeds can go to the CMA Foundation.

Scroll through to see who’s playing and where, and see the full schedule at www.cmafest.com

Nissan Stadium

Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Billy Ray Cyrus, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Janson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Jo Dee Messina, Maren Morris, David Lee Murphy, Old Dominion, Pistol Annies, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Brett Young.

Firestone Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater

Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Tucker Beathard, Blanco Brown, Bailey Bryan, King Calaway, Adam Craig, Jordan Davis, Lindsay Ell, Tyler Farr, Adam Hambrick, Caylee Hammack, Hunter Hayes, Jillian Jacqueline, Cody Johnson, LOCASH, Ashley McBryde, Chase Rice, Runaway June, Mitchell Tenpenny and Brett Young.

Chevy Riverfront Stage

A Thousand Horses, Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Danielle Bradbery, Lee Brice, Easton Corbin, Jordan Davis, Devin Dawson, Jessie James Decker, Gavin DeGraw, Russell Dickerson, Eli Young Band, Lindsay Ell, Tyler Farr, Gone West, Riley Green, Hunter Hayes, Walker Hayes, High Valley, Home Free, Ryan Hurd, LOCASH, Maddie & Tae, Ashley McBryde, Scotty McCreery, Eric Paslay, Carly Pearce, Cassadee Pope, RaeLynn, Mason Ramsey, Michael Ray, Tyler Rich, Runaway June, Dylan Scott, Granger Smith, Mitchell Tenpenny, Morgan Wallen and Aaron Watson.

Budweiser Forever Country Stage

Keith Anderson, Deana Carter, John Carter Cash, Joe Diffie, George Ducas, Charles Esten, Andy Griggs, Halfway to Hazard, Ty Herndon, Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence, Little Texas, Lonestar, The Marshall Tucker Band, Kendell Marvel, Neal McCoy, Montgomery Gentry, Lorrie Morgan, The Nelsons, Jerrod Niemann, Jamie O’Neal, The Road Hammers, Ray Scott, Shenandoah, Sister Hazel, Ricky Skaggs, Kiefer Sutherland, Thompson Square, Uncle Kracker, Mark Wills, Rita Wilson and Darryl Worley.

Chevy Breakout Stage at Walk of Fame Park

Carlton Anderson, Tenille Arts, Kassi Ashton, Drew Baldridge, Chris Bandi, Kelleigh Bannen, Bailey Bryan, Austin Burke, Dillon Carmichael, Adam Craig, Travis Denning, Cale Dodds, Adam Doleac, Clare Dunn, Brooke Eden, Filmore, HARDY, Jillian Jacqueline, James Barker Band, Austin Jenckes, Brett Kissel, Love and Theft, Tegan Marie, Steve Moakler, Muscadine Bloodline, Brandon Ratcliff, Brandon Ray, Teddy Robb, Noah Schnacky, Dylan Schneider, Seaforth, Smithfield, Matt Stell, Sweet Tea Trio, Tenille Townes, Rachel Wammack, Waterloo Revival, The Wild Feathers and Carter Winter.

HGTV Lodge

Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Kassi Ashton, Tucker Beathard, Dierks Bentley, Danielle Bradbery, Devin Dawson, Barry Dean, Eli Young Band, HARDY, Walker Hayes, Home Free, King Calaway, Luke Laird, Brandon Lay, LOCASH, Scotty McCreery, Chrissy Metz, Steve Moakler, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Michael Ray, Tyler Rich, Tenille Townes, Morgan Wallen, Aaron Watson, Rita Wilson, Charlie Worsham and Chris Young.

Radio Disney Country Stage at Music City Center

Tenille Arts, Olivia Barker, Gabby Barrett, Blanco Brown, Bailey Bryan, Morgan Evans, Caylee Hammack, Walker Hayes, Honey County, Jessie James Decker, LOCASH, Tegan Marie, Mignon, Jenna Paulette, Stephanie Quayle, Runaway June, Smithfield, Alana Springsteen, Christina Taylor, Temecula Road, Tenille Townes and Rachel Wammack.

Spotlight Stage at Music City Center

Tommy Ash, Lyn Avenue, Megan Barker, Maggie Baugh, Renee Blair, Blue Honey, Marty Brown, Joe Buck, Campbell Station, CC & The Boys, Rachel Curtis, Rye Davis, Josh Dorr, Alexis Ebert, Chris Gantry, Alissa Griffith, Honey County, Preston James, Paulina Jayne, JoLivi, John King, AJ Kross, Maddie Leigh, Lockeland, Sandra Lynn, Maybe April, Madeline Merlo, Emily Minor, Blake O’Connor, Olivia Ooms, O’SHEA, Dylan Raymond, Tyler Reeve, The Reklaws, Reverie Lane, Travis Rice, Ava Rowland, Kaylee Rose, Ben Rue, Kaylee Rutland, Payton Smith, Royal South, J.D. Shelburne, CJ Solar, Carson Taare, Terra Bella, Adam Wakefield, Maddie Wilson, Aubrey Wollett, Adam Yarger and Zoee & The Band.

Maui Jim Broadway Stage at Bridgestone Plaza

Colin Elmore, House Whiskey, Josh Phillips, Dan Smalley, The Adelaides, Jay Allen, Roan Ash, Gabby Barrett, Stephen Carey, Troy Cartwright, Crowder, Kyle Daniel, Jaida Dreyer, Ross Ellis, Everette, Fairground Saints, Ray Fulcher, Noah Guthrie, Adam Hambrick, Levi Hummon, Hunter Brothers, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Lauren Jenkins, Willie Jones, King Calaway, The Last Bandoleros, Leaving Austin, Baylee Littrell, Hayley Orrantia, Drew Parker, Stephanie Quayle, Faren Rachels, Elvie Shane, Kalie Shorr, The Sisterhood Band, The Swon Brothers and Lainey Wilson.

Nashville Acoustic Corner Stage inside the NCVC Visitor Center at Bridgestone Arena

Haley Mae Campbell, Seth Cook, Cross Atlantic, Jobe Fortner, Makayla Lynn, Jill Martin, David Ray, Maggie Renfroe, Joe Robinson and Anna Rose. Friday’s performances are presented by SESAC and feature Blanco Brown, Nora Collins, Spencer Crandall, Erin Enderlin, Aaron Goodvin, Kelly McGrath, Tom O’Connor, Jake Rose, Scott Stevens and Jenny Tolman. Saturday and Sunday’s lineups includes Beoga, Jordan Brooker, Brown & Gray, Shy Carter, Robert Counts, Crawford & Power, Hannah Dasher, Larry Fleet, Kylie Frey, Tony Jackson, Angie Keilhauer, Cory Marks, Jaden Michaels, Emily Ann Roberts, Shane Runion, SixForty1, Tiera, Tyler Reese Tritt, Anna Vaus and The Wandering Hearts.

Spotify House at Ole Red

Blake Shelton’s Ole Red bar will host the Spotify House, which will feature emerging artists and rising stars including Lauren Alaina, Kassi Ashton, Danielle Bradbery, Lindsay Ell, Morgan Evans, Brantley Gilbert, Hunter Hayes, Ryan Hurd, Maddie & Tae, Scotty McCreery, Midland, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Cassadee Pope, Morgan Wallen and Chris Young.

The full schedule for the Spotify House can be found here.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin