Everything to Know About CMA Fest

It’s officially CMA Fest week in Nashville, and fans are flocking to Music City to enjoy four days full of country music. The festival begins on June 7 and runs through June 10, and will see hundreds of acts play on 11 official stages across downtown Nashville.

The majority of the stages are free for the public, which means festival-goers can take in dozens of artists’ sets without spending a dime. The biggest of these free stages is the Chevrolet Riverfront Stage, which will see artists including Lauren Alaina, Russell Dickerson, Easton Corbin, Lindsay Ell, Jordan Davis and LANCO.

The Breakout Stage is a place for up and coming artists to show off their talent, with Trent Harmon, Brooke Eden, Jillian Jacqueline, Ashley McBryde and preparing to wow the crowds.

There’s also a Forever Country Stage, which will feature acts who saw success in the ’90s including Joe Diffie, Lonestar, Lorrie Morgan, Little Texas and others.

Those with festival passes can head to the nightly shows at Nissan Stadium, which feature the genre’s biggest names. This year’s Nissan performers include Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan, Darius Rucker, Dustin Lynch, Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, Brett Young, Dierks Bentley, Kelsea Ballerini, Lee Ann Womack, Jon Pardi, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, Jake Owen, Cole Swindell and more.

Fans can also pay to enter Xfinity Fan Fair X, which hosts three stages — the Spotlight Stage, the Radio Disney stage and the Close-Up Stage.

The Close-Up Stage will spotlight one artist each day, with Bryan, Lynch, Ballerini and Bentley nabbing those spots. Tickets for Xfinity Fan Fair X are available for $10 each day or $25 for a four-day pass at CMAFest.com/tickets.

In addition to the four announced artists, Garth Brooks revealed on Monday that he will also be hitting the Close-Up Stage on Saturday at 12:15 for a Q&A with Sirius XM The Highway’s Storme Warren.

The Radio Disney stage will feature Abby Anderson, Cam, Devin Dawson, Walker Hayes, Jillian Jacqueline, Maddie & Tae, Tegan Marie, Jaden Michaels, Cassadee Pope, Stephanie Quayle, RaeLynn, Noah Schnacky, Kalie Shorr, Christina Taylor and more.

For fans that aren’t able to make it to Nashville, the festival’s Nissan Stadium shows will be condensed into a television special hosted by Ballerini and Thomas Rhett. The special will air Wednesday, August 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Several artists will play multiple stages throughout the weekend, so be sure to check out the full CMA Fest lineup at CMAFest.com.

