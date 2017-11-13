Reba, Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson and More to Headline ‘CMA Country Christmas’

CMA Country Christmas is back for its eighth annual showcase, and the evening is packed with some of country music’s biggest names.

Performers for the holiday show and telecast include Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini, Alan Jackson, Little Big Town and Trisha Yearwood.

Luke Bryan, who released a country rendition of ‘O Holy Night’ last week, is also scheduled to perform.

Brett Eldredge, Chris Young, CB30, Dan + Shay, Dustin Lynch, CeCe Winans will round out the evening’s two-hour musical celebration.

The showcase will also have a fresh face as host, with Reba McEntire taking the reins as emcee.

“Christmas is such a special time,” McEntire told Nash Country Daily. “It reminds me of growing up in Oklahoma and singing carols with my family. I’m just tickled to join a group of some of my best country buddies onstage to celebrate the holiday season. This is where my love of music began.”

Former Sugarland singer Jennifer Nettles previously hosted the holiday special from 2010-2016.

According to a press release, “The show will have a new look and feel this year, making Reba’s first year as host a can’t-miss country music event.”

McEntire told PEOPLE the event’s new vibe is less of the “formal event” it has become in previous years.

“But just a friendly ‘sit down, let’s sing, let’s talk a little bit, and then sing another song’ — and with lots of heartfelt emotion,” the rookie host said. She added that she wants the event to feel “personal” and “comfortable.”

Aside from hosting, McEntire will also perform a song from her new album, My Kind of Christmas. The album, repackaged from a limited release last year, includes collaborations with country favorites like Vince Gill and Amy Grant, Darius Rucker, Yearwood and pop idol Kelly Clarkson.

Tickets for the Nov. 14 taping at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry are sold out, but you can watch the two-hour special on ABC on Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Photo: Provided by CMA