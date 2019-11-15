CMA Awards: Why Reba McEntire’s ‘Fancy’ Backdrop Had Fans Doing a Double-Take

Reba McEntire not only co-hosted the CMA Awards on Wednesday night, she also dusted off her performance chops, continuing to prove she is one of country music’s queens. During the broadcast, she performed her 1990 cover of Bobbie Gentry’s “Fancy” to widespread fanfare. However, a lot of viewers’ minds instantly went into the gutter due to the backdrop the 64-year-old country music icon was performing in front of. You see, part of the CMA Awards stage was a series of staggered columns, and dear reader, it unfortunately resembled female genitalia.

Did Reba just come out of a bejeweled vagina? #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/xASj5YoFoU — xtaline (@xtaline) November 14, 2019

In between praising McEntire’s ageless looks and voice, some viewers were seen sounding off about the odd stage design, which looked a bit like a vagina based on ABC’s camera angle of the performance.

“I’m loving tonight’s show but who designed that tunnel?” one user wrote. “When Reba was singing Fancy, I thought she was coming out of a vagina, and I can’t unsee it.”

I was dazzled by the costume changes, I missed the sparkling vagina behind Reba. https://t.co/eyVSFkhUfG — Heather Lynn Weaver (@HeatherWeaverDC) November 14, 2019

“Reba is in a huge purple vagina! Somehow appropriate for this song!” a second wrote.

A third added, “Reba singing ‘Fancy’ in a vagina this is the content I signed up for.”

A fourth wrote, “So are we gonna talk about the 40′ vagina behind @reba

on the #CMAs2019 tonight?” before adding, “She absolutely killed it! If you missed it, you really missed out.”

Some even went as far to ponder if the display was intentional, being as a lot of marketing and hype leading up to the event was about recognizing the women of country music.

“Have scandalized multiple people at this party by asking why we made [Reba] sing in front of a vagina,” one user wrote. “But I figure it’s the Night of the Woman and they need to just deal [with] it”

A second wrote, “I get it’s women’s empowerment, but why did Reba come out of a bedazzled vagina?”

No one on the broadcast has acknowledged the odd choice of staging, even though it has been present in other portions of the night.

The CMA Awards are currently taking place inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. They are currently airing live on ABC. McEntire is sharing hosting duties with by Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton.

