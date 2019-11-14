CMA Awards: Relive This Year’s Performances

As is the case with many award shows, the CMA Awards are all about the performances, and this year had plenty.

From the iconic opening number featuring the night’s co-hosts and several other notable women in country music to quiet acoustic performances and songs that got the crowd on their feet, this year’s performances ran the spectrum and included some of the genre’s biggest names and upcoming artists, as well as a number of the night’s winners.

Scroll through to watch nearly all of this year’s performances.

“Women of Country Performance”

The show opened with its three hosts — Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton — singing Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris’ “Those Memories of You.” They were then joined by Tanya Tucker, Martina McBride, Sara Evans, Jennifer Nettles, Gretchen Wilson, Crystal Gayle, Terri Clark, the Highwomen and Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman for a medley of several songs including Loretta Lynn’s “You’re Lookin’ at Country,” Evans’ “Born to Fly” and McBride’s “Independence Day.”

Miranda Lambert – “It All Comes Out in the Wash”

Lambert performed the first single from her new album, Wildcard, in front of a set made to look like a car wash, and the stage was washed in pink lights that matched the Texas native’s dress and guitar.

Reba McEntire – “Fancy”

Co-host McEntire took the stage to perform her hit “Fancy” in a silk lavender robe, white feathered stole and a headset microphone that allowed her to use both hands to remove her robe and stole mid-song to reveal a sparkling red dress like the one she describes in the song, the first of multiple costume changes during the number.

Kelsea Ballerini – “Homecoming Queen?”

Ballerini performed a stripped down version of her current single, “Homecoming Queen?” on a small stage in the middle of the crowd, playing a black guitar and wearing a simple black strapless dress.

Chris Stapleton and Pink – “Love Me Anyway”

Stapleton and Pink teamed up for their duet, which appears on Pink’s 2019 album, Hurts 2B Human. Pink kicked off the song before Stapleton joined her during the song’s second verse, Stapleton’s raspy vocals contrasting with Pink’s soaring voice.

Luke Combs – “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

The new Male Vocalist of the Year, who also won the award for Song of the Year, performed his latest No. 1 hit in front of a lit-up neon set proudly displaying the song’s name.

Old Dominon – “One Man Band”

The newly crowned Vocal Group of the Year sang the second single from their recently released eponymous album in front of a backdrop made to look like an empty auditorium.

Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone”

Underwood performed her new single in a sultry bar setting, a scene she carried over from her recent Cry Pretty Tour 360. Wearing a fedora and a sparkling jumpsuit, the star fit right in with the smoky speakeasy behind her.

Halsey and Lady Antebellum -“Graveyard” / “What If I Never Get Over You”

Halsey and Lady Antebellum offered the night’s cross-genre collaboration with a performance of their current singles, “Graveyard” and “What If I Never Get Over You,” respectively. Holding a black guitar, Halsey sat in between Lady A members Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood as they joined Charles Kelley in four-part harmony.

Maren Morris – “GIRL”

Morris, who won Album of the Year for her 2019 effort GIRL, hit the stage to perform the project’s lead single in her first performance since announcing her pregnancy, standing in a field of flowers as she delivered the uplifting number.

Brooks & Dunn and Brothers Osborne – “Hard Workin’ Man”

The duos teamed up to perform Brooks & Dunn’s “Hard Workin’ Man,” which also got a Brothers Osborne assist on Brooks & Dunn’s 2019 album, Reboot.

Eric Church – “Some of It”

Church sang his recent hit on a small stage while strumming a guitar, accompanied by a second guitarist who also provided harmony for the Chief.

Blake Shelton – “God’s Country”

Shelton’s “God’s Country” was awarded Single of the Year during the show, and the Oklahoma native performed the bell-ringing tune with his band on an industrial-inspired set.

Keith Urban – “We Were”

Urban offered a stripped-down version of his latest release with his voice accompanied by an acoustic guitar, first introducing the song with a speech about pictures the nostalgic track calls to mind including “first love, fake IDs” and “leather jackets on the back of a Harley.”

Dierks Bentley, Chris Janson, Sheryl Crow, Joe Walsh and John Osborne – “Me & Bobby McGee”

Dierks Bentley, Chris Janson, Sheryl Crow, Joe Walsh and John Osborne teamed up to perform “Me & Bobby McGee” in a tribute performance to Kris Kristofferson, who was awarded the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Willie Nelson and Kacey Musgraves – “Rainbow Connection”

Nelson and Musgraves offered a soothingly beautiful performance of Nelson’s “Rainbow Connection,” which Nelson began before he was joined by Musgraves, the two singing together under a lit-up wash of color.

“Girl Crush”

Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce, Lindsay Ell, Maddie & Tae, Runaway June and Little Big Town teamed up for Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush,” all wearing black and white as they joined their voices to sing the song, which was considered controversial upon its release.

“God Only Knows” / “There Was Jesus” / “Faith”

Dolly Parton paired with for KING & COUNTRY for a medley of “God Only Knows,” “There Was Jesus” and “Faith,” the latter of which was backed by a gospel choir.

Dan + Shay “Speechless”

The new Vocal Duo of the Year performed their romantic hit “Speechless,” delivering the song while seated on stools to let their voices do the talking.

