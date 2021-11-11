CMA Awards: Jimmie Allen All Smiles Just Two Nights After ‘DWTS’ Elimination

Jimmie Allen was all smiles at Wednesday’s 2021 CMA Awards as the “Freedom Was a Highway” singer took home the new artist of the year award just two days after being sent packing on Dancing With the Stars. Walking the red carpet with wife Alexis Gale, Allen looked stylish in a pink suit with an embellished shirt and matching hat. He even stopped to take some silly photos with his DWTS dance partner, pro Emma Slater, who attended the awards ceremony in a long black gown.

After winning the coveted new artist award, Allen delivered an emotional acceptance speech, thanking his father who died in 2019 through tears for “introducing him to country music.” He continued on to thank those closest to him and look back on the difficult road to make it where he is today. “Five years ago I spent my last $100 and came to the CMAs 50th to watch Charley Pride perform on stage, and I got to perform with him last year,” Allen said. “Everyone who voted for me, thank you. My wife, I love you. My kids, my mother’s here.”

Thanking manager Ash Bowers, Allen recalled being discovered by him “playing at a writer’s round at Puckett’s grocery store in Franklin.” Bowers went on to sign him after 10 years of Allen struggling as an artist in Nashville, “living in a trailer, working every job, this is amazing.” Allen made history back in April at the ACM Awards, winning the new male artist of the year award as the first Black musician to ever win the prize, an honor he said at the time he didn’t take lightly.

Allen’s triumphant night came just two days after the fan-favorite competitor was eliminated alongside Slater on Dancing With the Stars‘ Janet Jackson Night following a score of 32 out of 40 for their cha cha to “Escapade.” The country star told reporters after the show that he was “done” dancing. “I love being in the ballroom, but I’m just glad I don’t have to dance anymore! I’m done!” he said candidly, as per PEOPLE. “But I’m taking so much stuff I’ve learned from [Emma], some of the little moves, and throwing them in the shelf, but my main thing [is] I just want everybody who’s still on the show to have fun.”