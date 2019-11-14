CMA Awards: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Skip Red Carpet But Still Draw Loads of Reactions From the Audience

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may not have walked the red carpet, but their presence at the CMA Awards still drew many reactions from viewers. And their adorable bond was on full display throughout the ceremony.

Gwen & Blake give me feels every time #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/HRzxr4yAk9 — ᴛᴀʏʟᴏʀ ɢʀᴇᴇɴ⚡️ (@tayloragreen) November 14, 2019

“Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are actually the cutest together and I’m here for it,” one fan wrote about the twosome.

Another said, “Blake and Gwen literally stand out in the crowd so much, everyone just pales in comparison.”

Yet another fan couldn’t help but share how happy they were to see Stefani supporting her boyfriend as he accepted his award for Single of the Year for “God’s Country”: “gwen looks so proud of her mans im so happy for blake.”

As previously mentioned, Shelton and Stefani, unfortunately, didn’t pose for photos on the red carpet prior to the start of the show. But, apparently, there was a very good and understandable reason why they couldn’t show off their fancy looks. According to InTouch Weekly, the couple wasn’t able to walk the red carpet because they were stuck in traffic. Yes, really. Hey, even celebs get stuck in traffic sometimes.

On Stefani’s Instagram Story, Shelton explained the situation, telling fans that he was in an SUV and that he was “stuck in freakin’ traffic” but that he would hopefully be there soon. Ultimately, they did make it to the show just in time for the country crooner to pick up his award.

Stefani later asked Shelton on her Instagram Story, playfully, knowing full well that he just won an award, “What just happened?” Shelton gladly told her what just happened, saying, “I just won! I’m not a loser. Not tonight anyway.” The “Hollaback Girl” singer was so stoked about the win, ending the fun clip with, “Winner!”

Back in August, the CMA Award nominations were first announced. And upon hearing that he had received three nominations, Shelton couldn’t help but focus his attention on his fellow CMA honorees.

He wrote, “Happy Gods Country is getting some CMA love but mostly happy for some of my favorite people getting nominated Scott Hendricks, Jenee Fleenor, Sophie Muller and Garth Brooks!!! I’m damn proud to work with each you. Congratulations!”

In addition to his nomination (and win) for Single of the Year, Shelton is also nominated for Music Video of the Year (also for “God’s Country”), and Musical Event of the Year, for his “Dive Bar” duet with Garth Brooks.