Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard’s Baby Makes Adorable CMA Awards 2018 Red Carpet Debut

Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard and wife Hayley definitely turned heads on the Country Music Association Awards red carpet with their glammed up looks, but it was the couple’s 10-month-old daughter who really stole the spotlight Wednesday as she made her red carpet debut.

Little Olivia Rose stood out from her parents’ all-black attire in a gold patterned dress, white tights and white bow, accessorized with a massive smile for the cameras.

The musician and his wife welcomed their first child together on Dec. 23 2017, telling PEOPLE at the time, “We’re so overwhelmed with joy and already more in love than we could have ever imagined with this little angel that God has given us. Olivia is the best Christmas gift we could have ever asked for.”

The new parents knew that welcoming the little one into their family would definitely mean learning and growing as people, they told the publication before she was born.

“There’s a lot that we’re going to get to learn,” Tyler said at the time. “Hayley and I both really love learning and growing as people. For us, it’s the next phase and the next stage of life that God can really teach us a lot and show us patience … and selflessness.”

“He’s going to be the really fun parent. But also the [disciplinarian], I’m hoping,” Hayley added. “He says he will be, but I’m really going to hold him to that.”

She added of her husband, “He’s going to be the best. He’s just the most loving, helpful guy. I’m so lucky to have him as my husband.”

In May, Tyler told Entertainment Tonight that the couple’s predictions were correct.

“We’ve turned into old people,” he confessed. “We go to bed really early. Pretty much as soon as she’s out, we’re asleep as well, and then we’re up at seven every single morning. She’s so happy in the morning, so that’s some of our favorite time.”

Little Olivia has provided inspiration for the band’s new album, however.

“The fourth album’s coming along great, and I would definitely say Liv has a huge influence on the writing and the content of the songs,” he added. “There’s a song called ‘Women’ on there, which her and Hailey both inspired. All the songs honestly are inspired by our life and where we’re at right now. I think there’s a lot of special songs on there. But we’ve still got the party jams. It’s not all sensitive.”

The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic