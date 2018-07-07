Clint Black Opens up About ‘a Clint Black Christmas’ With Wife, Lisa Hartman Black

The country might have just celebrated July 4th, but Clint Black already has his eyes on Christmas. The country music icon will perform a limited series of his holiday show, A Clint Black Christmas, where he will be joined by his wife, actress Lisa Hartman Black, performing songs from both Black’s Christmas with You and Looking for Christmas.

“The Christmas album has been very present throughout the year this year as we’re building up to the premier of my holiday musical, Looking for Christmas, which premiers at the Old Globe Theater in San Diego this Christmas,” Black tells PopCulture.com. “Lisa and I reworked one of the songs from my original album into a duet as a possible song for the play and we were thinking it would be fun to do in concert.”

Looking for Christmas: The Musical, which will run from Nov. 20 to Dec. 16, tells the story of Staff Sergeant Mike Randolf and his family, as they settle back into life after his return from Afghanistan. His youngest daughter’s quest to find the true meaning of Christmas helps him make peace with his challenging past on the battlefield.

Black’s wife sang with him on his No. 1 hit, “When I Said I Do,” as well as “Easy for Me to Say,” from his Greatest Hits II in 2001, and “You Still Get to Me,” from his 2015 On Purpose record. But so far, most of their performances as a couple have been in the studio, while Lisa takes care of their daughter, Lily Pearl, now 17 years old.

“Lisa doesn’t tour with me as we have our daughter still in school but we’ve talked about ‘someday’ and the possibilities,” says Black. “This being a limited run, I was able to talk her into coming out for the few shows we booked together.”

A Clint Black Christmas will perform on Dec. 2 in Fort Worth and Dec. 3 in Dallas, followed by two shows on Dec. 7 and 8 in Charles Town, W.V., allowing Black plenty of time to enjoy their own special traditions.

“Our traditions stem from our own upbringing; trim the tree and decorate together, watch It’s a Wonderful Life, play board games, cook too much food and listen for Santa’s sleigh bells as midnight approaches!” the 56-year-old reveals. “We also gather everything we can do without around the house – coats, shoes, blankets, etc… and head to the Nashville Mission to donate them along with some frankincense, gold and myrrh!”

A Clint Black Christmas might only have four shows on the calendar for this year, but Black hints there will be plenty more in 2019.

“We plan to have a company out touring next Christmas,” he reveals, “so it may be coming to a theater near you!”

More information on A Clint Black Christmas, as well as all of his upcoming shows, can be found at ClintBlack.com.

