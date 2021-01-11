Clay Walker and Wife Jessica Welcome Son Christiaan Michael

✖

Clay Walker and wife Jessica have welcomed their fifth child together, son Christiaan Michael Walker, on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Baby Christiaan was born at 5:56 a.m. in Houston, Texas, weighing 7 lbs., 4 oz., and measuring 20.5 inches long.

"Baby Christiaan (Germanic spelling) Michael Walker and Mama are doing great! Our whole family has been anxiously awaiting his arrival! He's perfect in every way," Walker told PEOPLE. "He is surrounded by siblings who are constantly doting on him. I could not be more proud of Jessica and her devotion to motherhood and me. All of our children are blessed to call her mother. He will grow up a tough little cowboy Texan."

The 51-year-old shared that his newborn son was named after Walker's great-great-grandfather Christian, who immigrated to the U.S. from Denmark in 1808 and went on to settle in Walker's hometown of Beaumont, Texas.

"Everyone called him 'The Dane,' and Jess and I are really excited to be able to name [our son] after that man," he revealed. "I always heard the stories about what a great cow man he was, and so as I was growing up, my dad was a cow man and passed that down to me and here I am passing it down to my three sons — soon to be four sons, named after the guy that started it all. So it's a pretty nice circle of life."

Walker and Jessica also share sons Ezra Stephen, 3, Elijah Craig, 7, and William Clayton, 12, and daughter Mary-Elizabeth, 11, and Walker is dad to daughters Skylor, 21, and MaClay, 25, from a previous marriage. The couple announced Jessica's pregnancy in August and told PEOPLE that their older kids would do well with a new sibling.

"Our kids all have a really good foundation and because our family is rock solid, welcoming another child into our home and into our lives is a blessing," Walker said, adding, "There is that comfort of knowing there's a good foundation for his three brothers, [including] the one that's coming — that I'm gonna have some help, some reinforcement."

The "Need a Bar" singer added that Mary-Elizabeth was hoping for a younger sister, though she soon came around.

"The shock of it being another boy, for Mary, it lasted a couple of hours. There were some tears shed, I won't lie," he recalled. "It was because of expectation, but that was overcome with the thought that we're not in control of that. We don't decide if it's a boy or girl, and she was able to understand that after a while."