Beloved Reality TV Couple Breaks up After 5 Years

Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman have called it quits after nearly five years of dating.

The Love on the Spectrum stars, who met on the first season of the Netflix dating show back in 2021, have reportedly split ahead of their fifth anniversary, as per the The U.S. Sun.

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 30: Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman attend Netflix’s Tudum LIVE 2025: The Night Before Creator Party at Vibiana on May 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix)

Romeo, 27, and Isaacman, 31, were the longest-standing couple on Love on the Spectrum, which follows people on the autism spectrum as they look for love, and have appeared on all four seasons of the series. The pair’s first date was even captured on camera, as they accompanied one another to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in July 2021.

The U.S. Sun reports that Isaacman and Romeo split because of differing ideas on marriage, with Romeo reportedly being “ready years ago” and Isaacman still needing “time.”

On Season 4 of Love on the Spectrum, Romeo told producers that “neither one of us are ready to get married” and that they were “already married in our hearts.”

“I don’t want to be a divorced lady like my mom, so that’s why I don’t want to rush it, take my time to get married,” she added.

But Romeo also showed interest in getting married, telling her mom that she wanted to “be a bride so badly” as she and Isaacman celebrated the engagement of co-stars Madison Marilla and Tyler White.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman attend Netflix’s Primetime Emmy afterparty at Hilex on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix)

“I’m so happy for them,” Romeo later told said to Isaacman. “Hopefully we’re next.” He then responded, “Yes, we can only be engaged whenever the time is right. Besides, I love you to infinity and beyond.”

Romeo and Isaacman were about to celebrate their fifth anniversary on July 12, as they previously marked their four-year milestone together on Instagram with a return to the San Diego Zoo.

Just two weeks prior to news of the split, Abbey and her mother, Christine Romeo, praised Isaacman during a March 24 appearance on the We Need to Talk podcast, with Abbey saying that she and her boyfriend loved going to the zoo, Disneyland, Universal Studios and the Griffith Observatory together.

“He says things that make me feel good, he covers my ears when there’s a certain noise I don’t like,” she continued of the things she liked about Isaacman, adding that they had shared interests in movies and food. “We’re both carby people,” she said. “That’s the other reason.”

Christine also had kind words for Isaacman, saying, “First of all, David has an incredible family. The family and the sisters, just it’s just a love fest. They’re just generous, kind, nice people. And David has all of those qualities.”

She continued that while she had seen her daughter grow in her relationship over the years, it would be up to her and Isaacman to determine the next steps.

“These are two people with autism,” she said, “so whatever their relationship looks like is going to be what they decide.”