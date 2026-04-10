CBS Bumps ‘Sheriff Country’, ‘Fire Country’ and ‘Boston Blue’ From Regular Time Slots This Week

CBS will be switching up Friday’s primetime lineup for Sheriff Country, Fire Country and Boston Blue this week as it sets a live one-hour special celebrating the return of the Artemis II crew to Earth.

The CBS dramas will get their start times pushed by a half hour to accommodate the live special, meaning Sheriff Country will air from 8:30-9:30 p.m. ET, followed by Fire Country at 9:30 p.m. ET and Boston Blue will wrap up the night at 10:30 p.m. ET. The West Coast will be exempt from the revised lineup.

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Max Thieriot as Bode Leone, Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford, and Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards on CBS’ ‘Fire Country’ (Photo credit: Eike Schroter/CBS)

Artemis II Return To Earth, which will follow the crew’s return to Earth following their historic 10-day trip around the moon, will air from 7:30-8:30 p.m. ET on CBS, CBS News 24/7 and CBSNews.com.

Jericka Duncan will lead the special, joined by astronaut Suni Williams and Lt. Col Dave Mahan in New York, CBS News’ Mark Strassmann and Bill Harwood in Houston, Tex., astronaut Nick Hague in Washington, D.C., and CBS News’ Carter Evans in San Diego, Calif.

CBS News

The revised primetime lineup for Friday will look as follows (except on the West Coast):



7:30-8:30 p.m. CBS News Special Report: Artemis II Return To Earth

8:30-9:30 p.m. Sheriff Country: Season 1 Episode 14: “Show of Force” – During Edgewater’s Blood Moon Festival, Sheriff Mickey races to stop a suspected serial killer targeting young women. Meanwhile, a shocking discovery propels Deputy Cassidy into the crosshairs of the case. Written by Jamie Conway and directed by Ruben Garcia.

9:30-10:30 p.m. Fire Country: Season 4 Episode 14: “Why Not Now?” – A day of celebration at the Edgewater rodeo erupts into chaos after a stampede of runaway horses endangers the crowd. Written by India Gurley and directed by Jason Hellmann.

10:30-11:30 p.m. Boston Blue: Season 1 Episode 14: “Blood Chemistry” – Sean and Jonah go undercover to track down a dangerous new threat affecting Boston’s young adults, forcing Sean to confront unresolved ties from his past along the way. Meanwhile, personal revelations and family concerns surface as the team navigates health scares, and growing public attention brings new challenges. Directed by Bosede Williams, with a story by Dave Metzger.