Clay Walker's Wife Suffers Miscarriage

Clay Walker's wife, Jessica Walker, suffered a miscarriage at 20 weeks pregnant, the country singer revealed last week. Walker, 53, and Jessica, 40, announced they were expecting their sixth child together in early April. Walker called the devastating news a "huge blow" to his family.

"We had her room ready, her clothes bought – everything, and her name, Eleanora Lindsey," Walker told PEOPLE on April 25. "So, it was a nightmare and still is for my wife. We were at 20 weeks, and we'd already made it through the toughest part. We've had five successful full-term pregnancies and five beautiful children. It's tough."

Walker said there was no sign of trouble early on in the pregnancy. During Jessica's 13-week check-up, they saw their daughter "doing acrobatics," the "What's It To You" singer said. They were even laughing and "everything was so perfect," he explained.

The couple is leaning on their faith and has a group of friends supporting them through this difficult time. "I just don't know how moms make it through the rest of their lives with that kind of pain," Walker told PEOPLE. "It's just so, so deep. And you know, as a husband and a father, not being able to do anything about it, not being able to protect my wife's feelings or the baby, sucks." Walker said it feels like the two "got run over by a train," adding that he feels for women who have suffered a miscarriage.

The tragedy reminded Walker of his own battle with multiple sclerosis, which he was diagnosed with in 1996. "When I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, I never asked God 'why,'" Walker said. "But you know, if I make it to heaven, [asking why this had to happen to us] is going to be my first question. There's no understanding this for me, and especially for a mom that's the greatest mom. She just tries to be the best mom and wife that she can be. It's unfair."

Walker and Jessica married in September 2007. They have five children, sons Christiaan, 2; Ezra, 5; Elijah, 10; and William, 14; and daughter Mary-Elizabeth, 13. Walker and his first wife, Lori Jayne Lampson, share two adult daughters, MaClay and Skylor.

Walker was born in Beaumont, Texas, and rose to fame with his first single, "What's It to You." He also scored hits with "Live Until I Die," "Dreaming With My Eyes Open," "If I Could Make a Living," "This Woman and This Man," and "Rumor Has It." His most recent studio album, Texas to Tennessee, was released in July 2021.

Last month, Walker made headlines when a video featuring him scolding a tour bus driver went viral. Walker's representative later said the video was filmed over a year ago and came after a "long, tough" weekend. "The bus driver and I reconciled immediately, and we are friends and stay in touch," Walker said.