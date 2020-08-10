Clay Walker and Wife Jessica Expecting Fifth Child Together

Clay Walker announced last week that he and wife Jessica are expecting their fifth child together, telling PEOPLE that they are preparing to welcome a baby boy. "Our kids all have a really good foundation and because our family is rock solid, welcoming another child into our home and into our lives is a blessing," Walker said. He added that the pregnancy "was not a surprise" and that Jessica is "very in tune with her body and knows what's going on."

Walker and Jessica share sons Ezra Stephen, 2, Elijah Craig, 7, and William Clayton, 12, and daughter Mary-Elizabeth, 10, the latter of whom was hoping to have a little sister. "The shock of it being another boy, for Mary, it lasted a couple of hours. There were some tears shed, I won't lie," Walker said with a laugh. "It was because of expectation, but that was overcome with the thought that we're not in control of that. We don't decide if it's a boy or girl, and she was able to understand that after a while."

The 50-year-old added that Mary-Elizabeth is a "super bright, super smart" girl and that William is "a great leader," praising both kids for their leadership and relationship with their younger siblings. "There is that comfort of knowing there's a good foundation for his three brothers, [including] the one that's coming — that I'm gonna have some help, some reinforcement," he said.

The upcoming arrival will be Walker's seventh child — he is also dad to two daughters, Skylor, 21, and MaClay, 24, from a previous marriage. Walker and Jessica, who married in 2007, are planning to name their baby boy Christian after Walker's great-great-grandfather who immigrated to the U.S. from Denmark and settled in the singer's hometown of Beaumont, Texas.

"Everyone called him 'The Dane' and Jess and I are really excited to be able to name [our son] after that man," Walker explained. "I always heard the stories about what a great cow man he was, and so as I was growing up, my dad was a cow man and passed that down to me and here I am passing it down to my three sons — soon to be four sons, named after the guy that started it all. So it's a pretty nice circle of life."

He also praised Jessica for her skills as a mom, calling his wife "a saint." "Everyone around her knows it too," Walker gushed. "She absolutely loves being a mom. It's the toughest job on Earth, and I wish there was more adoration and homage paid to mothers because there's not a more unselfish way of life than being a mom. It's tough. And it's worth it."