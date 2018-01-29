City of Hope Announces 2018 Celebrity Softball Game

Every year, Nashville sees a slew of stars come out to participate in the City of Hope Annual Celebrity Softball Game, and this year’s details have officially been announced.

The 28th annual event will take place on Saturday, June 9 at First Tennessee Park in Nashville, Tennessee, on the same weekend as the city’s annual CMA Music Festival.

City of Hope is an independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases, and the game serves to raise awareness. The event features multiple special moments including a “meeting on the mound,” in which a City of Hope patient and donor meet for the first time.

This year’s lineup of stars will be announced at a later date.

The 2017 game saw the event’s highest-ever attendance, with a slew of stars coming out to support the cause.

Last year saw Reba McEntire, Billy Ray Cyrus, Sara Evans, Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe, Lauren Alaina, Craig Morgan, Kellie Pickler, Jessie James Decker and her husband and NFL player, Eric Decker, Todd Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley from Chrisley Knows Best, Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott from The Property Brothers, The Swon Brothers, Danielle Bradbery, Aaron Watson, Jackie Lee, Trent Harmon, Maggie Rose, Miss Tennessee, Allee-Sutton Hethcoat, and Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth from The Bachelorette.

