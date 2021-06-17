Chris Young Is 'So Pumped' to Release New Album 'Famous Friends'

✖

Chris Young has been teasing a new album for years now, and the country star is finally releasing his new project, confirming that his album Famous Friends will arrive on Aug. 6. Speaking to PEOPLE about his new album, Young shared that he hopes fans will "hear how much of me went into this record."

"I'm honored to give new music to people, and I hope people love it half as much as I loved the process of creating it," he said. "For me, this album feels like I'm putting my arms around a whole lot of my friends and letting them all get to be a part of it. So it's one of the reasons why I'm so pumped about it."

(Photo: RCA Records Nashville)

The album is named after Young's current single and duet with his friend Kane Brown. "This song has really made a name for itself with how much people love it," Young shared. "Going into the album launch right here in the heat of the summer with a song that's becoming one of the songs of the summer, it made a lot of sense to call this Famous Friends."

Several of Young's other famous friends will appear on the project including Lauren Alaina, who guests on "Town Ain't Big Enough," and Mitchell Tenpenny, who joins Young on "At the End of a Bar." Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney also sings harmony on "Town Ain't Big Enough." "We've been teasing everybody for years," Young joked of finally sharing his new project with fans. "It's been so long that I've been talking about all the stuff that I did in the past year-and-a-half, and I think people at one point thought I was just messing with them a little bit. They were like, 'Do you actually have an album coming out?' It's so exciting to have this information out there."

The Tennessee native co-wrote 13 of the 14 songs on the album, which was created over a three-year span and will follow Young's 2017 album Losing Sleep. "When you look at the history of my career, it's been new album, new album, new album every couple of years," he explained. "With this one, I had a lot more time if I needed to work through stuff, and I got to play around in the studio a little bit. But it's been so awesome seeing everybody be excited about this new music."

See the full track list for Famous Friends below and pre-order the album here.

1. Raised on Country

2. Famous Friends (with Kane Brown)

3. Town Ain't Big Enough (with Lauren Alaina)

4. Drowning

5. Rescue Me

6. Break Like You Do

7. At the End of a Bar (with Mitchell Tenpenny)

8. Love Looks Good on You

9. One of Them Nights

10. When You're Drinking

11. Cross Every Line

12. Hold My Beer Watch This

13. Best Seat in the House

14. Tonight We're Dancing