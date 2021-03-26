✖

Chris Young and Kane Brown officially introduced fans to some of their famous friends on Thursday, releasing the video for their collaboration "Famous Friends." Filmed in Gallatin, Tennessee, the Peter Zavadil/Tiny Terror Productions-directed clip highlights a number of the two stars' real-life friends, the shots interspersed with a nighttime rooftop performance from Young and Brown.

"I can’t imagine a more perfect video for 'Famous Friends,'" Young said in a statement. "Peter knocked it out of the park on this one! I had a blast seeing my friends on set, and that rooftop performance with Kane is some of the most fun I’ve had in a video." The singer added on Instagram, "The 'Famous Friends' video was so damn fun to make. Much love to you guys for making this one feel so special!! @kanebrown_music I love ya man." Written by Young, Cary Barlowe and Corey Crowder, "Famous Friends" is all about celebrating people who most of the world might not know but who mean a whole lot to those in their hometowns.

"We were just kind of trying to find a different angle from the back home vibe and who I grew up with," Young told PopCulture.com of writing the song. "And it's like, it'd be really cool if you're like, 'I got famous friends that you might never heard of, but when I go back home, they're famous in this hometown.' I love that angle on that idea of a song. So the fact that we got it written, thought it was cool, sent it and then like, 'Hey Kane, do you want to be on this?' And he thought it was cool. And it all came together as well as it did, I'm just, I'm thrilled people are going to get to hear it."

Along with the names of Young's actual friends, the song features personal touches for the 35-year-old and his duet partner. The first chorus names Rutherford County, which houses Young's hometown of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, the second shouts out Hamilton County, where Brown grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and the third sees the stars mentioning Davidson County, which is where Nashville is located.

"Everywhere is obviously a lot different just from when I was growing up and not just the traffic," Young joked, "but it's a little bit different, but I still do keep in touch with all of them and it's been cool."