Chris Young ‘Did Something Really Stupid’ the First Time He Heard Himself on the Radio

Every singer can remember the first time they heard themselves on the radio, and country star Chris Young is no different.

The 32-year-old released his first single, “Drinkin’ Me Lonely,” in 2006, and told The Boot that he was driving home when he heard the track on the radio for the first time.

“I was coming off the road, driving back to my house in Murfreesboro, Tennessee,” Young recalled. “I got really excited and did something really stupid: I pulled over, and … I actually took a video of [the song details] scrolling across my [display] on my radio, because it scrolls and puts names up there. And it scrolled my name and the title, ‘Drinkin’ Me Lonely,’ and what day it was!”

A few years later, the star hit No. 1 for the first time with his 2009 hit, “Gettin’ You Home (The Black Dress Song).” Now, he’s gearing up for a headlining world tour in 2018.

“This is far and away the biggest tour I’ve ever done,” Young told CMT. “You just look at the buildings we are going into, and the markets we’re playing, and the fact that it’s more buses and more trucks than I’ve ever had out anywhere, and new stage stuff and new music,” Young said. “There’s just so many incredible things that are going into the Losing Sleep World Tour. And you know I wouldn’t have it any other way. It’s gotta be the biggest thing I’ve done!”

“You gotta go big or go home!”

