Chris Young Reflects on ‘Emotional’ Year

Chris Young had a huge year in 2017, releasing his album Losing Sleep, opening for Jason Aldean and getting inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, just to name a few highlights.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, he capped it all off with an acoustic performance at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, opening for Garth Brooks‘ sold-out World Tour show.

“This year has been such an emotional one for me on so many levels. All I can say is that I am grateful,” Young said. “Thank you to country music fans, my friends at radio and in the industry, and the Opry. I feel so blessed.”

Also this year, Young earned his 17th Gold/Platinum certification with Losing Sleep‘s title track, which was officially certified GOLD by the RIAA this month. He also scored his ninth No. 1 and Gold single with “Sober Saturday Night” featuring Vince Gill, which hails from Young’s previous album, I’m Comin’ Over.

Along with music, Young also made notable philanthropic efforts this year, raising over $395,000 to aid victims of Hurricane Harvey and partnering with KYGO/Denver to load two semis with supplies to aid recovery.

The singer is slated for an even bigger year in 2018, kicking thing off with his headlining Losing Sleep World Tour in January. He will also be included in the Country Music Hall of Fame‘s American Currents: The Music of 2017 exhibit, which will showcase notable acts from 2017.

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com