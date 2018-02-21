Chris Young Extends 2018 Losing Sleep World Tour

Chris Young fans are in luck! The “Hangin’ On” singer has added nine new dates to his Losing Sleep World Tour in September, due to fan demand, including a show at Bridgestone Arena, in his hometown of Nashville.

Young hinted earlier this month that he was considering adding another leg to the trek.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’re going to look at the tour and add some more dates,” Young revealed to Billboard. “To actually be in the middle of it after all the planning phases and stepping out there on that stage and watching everything come together that we planned from the show to the audience to the entire package has been a constant.”

The need to add more shows is even more proof for Young that he’s heading in the right direction.

“This has really been building for a long time – I’ve been at this for 12 years and it’s always been marked by growth, but slow, deliberate growth, especially on the ticket side of things,” he says. “Last year I opened for Jason Aldean and once I was done with that tour, I went into a new record cycle and thought it was the perfect time to try to step out and play bigger venues on my own headlining tour. There’s a lot of pressure on being able to pull that off and step into it, and, so far, it’s all I could ever have hope for.”

Young will be joined by Kane Brown and Morgan Evans on the new dates of his Losing Sleep World Tour. The newly-added dates can be found below, and a list of all of his upcoming shows is available on his website.

2018 Losing Sleep World Tour New Dates:

Sept. 13 Las Cruces, N.M, Pan American Center

Sept. 14 Lubbock, Texas, United Supermarkets Arena

Sept. 15 Tulsa, Okla., BOK Center

Sept. 20 Biloxi, Ms., Miss Coast Coliseum

Sept. 21 Tupelo, Ms., Bancorp South Arena

Sept. 22 Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 27 Charleston, S.C., Volvo Car Stadium

Sept. 28 Greensboro, N.C., Greensboro Coliseum

Sept. 29 Philadelphia, Pa., The Mann

Photo Credit: Jeff Johnson