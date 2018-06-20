Chris Young Extends Losing Sleep Tour

Looks like Chris Young will be losing sleep for just a little bit longer.

Young announced that he is extending his Losing Sleep World Tour with 15 more dates, bringing along opening acts Dan + Shay, Morgan Evans and Dee Jay Silver.

The new dates will bring Young’s total to 55 arena dates, with the singer wrapping up his trek in December after picking back up in October in Evansville, Indiana. The next leg of his tour picks up in September and runs through the end of the month before giving the singer a short break to prepare for the final dates.

“I’m going to be in Nashville in September, so Bridgestone is obviously a big moment for me, to be able to play that,” Young recently told PopCulture.com. “There’s a whole long list. In April and May, we’re going to Corpus [Christi], and we’re going out to the West Coast. We’re just going to be all over the place, so people really should check that out and make sure they see it, because it’s a lot of fun.”

The 33-year-old added that he wants to use his time on the road to connect with as many fans as possible.

“I think it’s important for anyone who wants to be an artist to be genuine,” he explained. “Especially these days, you need to really show people who you are and, once that clicks and they know a lot about you, and about what you want to say and who you want to be as an artist, you overlap that with stories. And all of a sudden, there is a real relationship that forms. And in the span of a live show, it’s just taken to a whole new level.”

See Young’s list of new dates below. Tickets will go on sale June 28 at chrisyoungcountry.com.

Oct. 25 – Evansville, Ind. at Ford Center

Oct. 26 – Milwaukee, Wis. at Wisconsin Entertainment & Sports Center

Oct. 27 – Champaign, Ill. at State Farm Center

Nov. 1 – London, ON at Budweiser Gardens

Nov. 2 – Detroit, Mich. at Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 3 – Dayton, Ohio at Wright State University Nutter Center

Nov. 8 – Norfolk, Va. at Constant Convocation Center

Nov. 9 – Hershey, Pa. at Giant Center

Nov. 10 – Syracuse, N.Y. at The Onecenter War Memorial Arena

Nov. 29 – Knoxville, Tenn. at Thompson-Boling Arena

Nov. 30 – Greenville, S.C. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Dec. 1 – Raleigh, N.C. at PNC Arena

Dec. 6 – Baltimore, Md. at Royal Farms Arena

Dec. 7 – Long Island, N.Y. at NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Dec. 8 – Manchester, N.H. at SNHU Arena

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com