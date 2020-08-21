Christian singer Chris Tomlin recruited a number of his famous friends for his latest album, Chris Tomlin & Friends, including Thomas Rhett and Florida Georgia Line. This week, the group teamed up again for a performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, performing their song "Thank You, Lord." The performance was filmed in a warehouse-type space, only the musicians and Tomlin present at the start of the clip.

When the lyrics kicked in, Rhett walked into the room to take his place at one of four microphone stands, singing the song's first chorus with Tomlin. Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley arrived for the second verse and the quartet finished out the track together, thanking the Lord for all that they have. "For my mama, for my friends / For Your love that never ends / For the songs that make us dance / On this ol' dirt floor," they sang in the chorus. "For my babies, for my girl / For the way they changed my world / Waking up today / Yeah, I just gotta say / Thank You, Lord."

"Thank You Lord" was the first song released from Chris Tomlin & Friends, which was co-produced by Hubbard and Kelley. The duo also wrote and performed several songs on the project, which featured other artists including Brett Young, Cassadee Pope, RaeLynn, Russell Dickerson and Chris Lane.

"The beautiful thing about it, it wasn't labels or wasn't managers that came together and said, 'Hey, if we put all these people together,'" Tomlin told PopCulture.com of the album. "It wasn't like it wasn't contrived that way. It was really just born out of friendship, out of these new friendships that happened just completely out of the blue. None of us saw it coming."

He also praised Hubbard and Kelley for their work, sharing that it was "really cool" they were able "to do this together," calling the album a "real collaboration." "It wasn't just my project where they just kind of helped out," he said. "The whole thing was it feels like our project together. And they kept saying, 'You, you put your name on it, it be your record, but we'll make this together.' So that was, that was real special."