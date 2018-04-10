Chris Stapleton Releases New Single, ‘Millionaire’

Fresh off the success of Chris Stapleton‘s first No. 1 hit, “Broken Halos,” Stapleton is releasing a brand-new single. The song, “Millionaire,” written by Kevin Welch, is the first single from Stapleton’s From a Room, Volume 2.

“I love that song,” Stapleton says of the rhythmic tune. “I would always sit around the house playing that song to myself on guitar. It’s fun to play. It’s fun to sing. It’s a great melody. It’s great lyrics. It’s great everything. To me, that’s a great song, and I just loved it so it was time to do it.”

From a Room, Volume 2 was released in December, which the Kentucky native hints might be his last project for a while.

“I like the creative process, and I like to do things just because I like to do them,” Stapleton says. “I’ve got a couple of songs in some movies and some different collaborations with some people that are on the horizon. But as far as a project for me, I don’t know what that next thing is. It’ll probably be a minute, because two records in a year is a lot and sometimes you don’t know stuff like that until you do it, like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna put out two records in a year.’

“It’s been great,” continues the singer, “and it was a good plan, and I’m real happy with the way things are turning out. But we’ll probably not be recording anything real soon. It may be a minute. We’ll tour off these two records. They’ve got a lot of life in ’em as far as touring goes, so I’m sure whatever the next right thing is to do will present itself, and then I’ll look at it dead in the eye and go, ‘Alright, let’s go.’”

Stapleton will kick off the 2018 leg of his All-American Road Show Tour on June 16, with Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb serving as his opening acts. Dates can be found on Stapleton’s website.

Stapleton will perform at the upcoming 2018 ACM Awards, where he leads the pack of nominees with eight nods, including for Male Vocalist of the Year and the night’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year.

The 2018 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 15, at 8:00 PM ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Instagram/ChrisStapleton