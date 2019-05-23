Watch Chris Stapleton Join Pink on Stage at Madison Square Garden Concert

Chris Stapleton stunned thousands of fans by emerging on stage to sing his duet, “Love Me Anyway” alongside Pink during her recent concert at Madison Square Garden, with the pair earning a lengthy standing ovation following their performance.

Pink also commented about the duet on social media, praising Stapleton’s stellar talents.

“Madison Square Garden,” Pink wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two together on stage. “One of my absolute favorite songwriters, favorite voice, and person. Chris Stapleton. What an absolute honor to share a stage with you my friend. ‘Love me Anyway’.

Pink’s entire family has been a fan of Stapleton long before the emotional duet. After Stapleton celebrated the recent four-year anniversary of his freshman Traveller album on social media, the pop star, who shares two children with her husband, Carey Hart, wrote “The whole family’s favorite.”

Stapleton’s performance in New York City comes shortly after the arrival of his fifth child with his wife, Morgane. The Stapletons have yet to reveal whether the child, born on May 12, is a boy or a girl.

“The most perfect Mother’s day…I wish all you Mama’s the happiest of days today,” Morgane shared on Instagram, along with a photo of her holding the newborn’s hand.

It seems appropriate that Stapleton marked his return to the stage after welcoming another child at Madison Square Garden, since it was at that same venue that he announced last year he and Morgane were going to have another child.

“I’ve got an announcement to make,” Stapleton said from stage. “Some of you may know that we have four children. We just had twins about seven months ago. Now there’s four for us, but we’re gonna make it five!”

Stapleton might be busy with his career, but he is never far from his children, since he chooses to travel with his entire family in tow.

“They get to see this stuff that I only got to read about,” Stapleton told Billboard about their decision to homeschool their children. “I know there will be a point when they’re teenagers or pre-teenagers where they go, ‘If I have to get on that bus one more time I’m going to kill my dad,’ but we’ll figure all that out when it’s time. Hopefully it will make them well-rounded human beings eventually.”

“Love Me Anyway” is from Pink’s recent Hurts 2B Human album. Download the song on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Kevin Mazur & Zachary