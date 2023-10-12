Chris Stapleton Falls Ill, Cancels Multiple Concerts

Chris Stapleton has been forced to postpone several dates of his ongoing All-American Road Show Tour due to "doctor's orders." The country music singer announced Wednesday that his upcoming shows in Corpus Christi, Houston, and Lafayette have been rescheduled as he recovers from a bout with bronchitis and laryngitis.

"To all my friends in Corpus Christi, Houston and Lafayette, I am very sorry to let you all know that I am unable to perform this weekend's shows," the "Tennessee Whiskey" singer wrote. "I have bronchitis and laryngitis, and on doctor's orders am on vocal rest through the weekend in order to heal. I'm grateful for your patience and understanding, and hope to see you all in November."

All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates.



Nov 16 – Lafayette, LA

Nov 17 – Houston, TX

Nov 18 – Corpus Christi, TX



For those who cannot attend, please contact your point of purchase within the next seven days. pic.twitter.com/t0OsCWBvOH — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) October 11, 2023

Stapleton's string of now-postponed Texas and Louisiana shows was set to kick off Thursday in Lafayette, Louisiana, but the singer is now not set to return to the stage until his Oct. 19 concert in San Antonio. The rescheduled dates are as follows: Lafayette on Nov. 16 (originally Oct. 14), Houston on Nov. 17 (originally Oct. 13), and Corpus Christi on Nov. 17 (originally Oct. 12). Stapleton said all tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates."

The Grammy-winning artist's All-American Road Show Tour, in support of his upcoming fifth studio album, Higher, set for release on Nov. 10, kicked off in El Paso, Texas on April 16 and marks the singer's first solo headlining concert tour. Opening acts for the tour include Margo Price, Nikki Lane, Marcus King, the War and Treaty, Charley Crockett, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and Allen Stone. For the postponed shows, Crockett and Lame were announced as the supporting acts. However, Stapleton's official website shows Crockett will not appear at the rescheduled show. Lane will return as the opening act for all three dates.

This is not the first time Stapleton has been forced to cancel a performance due to illness. Back in 2021, the musician postponed shows in Nashville and South Dakota after falling ill with laryngitis. At the time, Stapleton told his fans he was placed on vocal rest by his doctors.

Considered one of country music's most celebrated artists, Stapleton has earned 15 career entries on the Hot 100 and won eight Grammys with 17 nominations. In May, he took home the Entertainer of the Year award at the Academy of Country Music Awards. He is set to sing the National Anthem before Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.