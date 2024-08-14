Renaux and his partner are planning their wedding, but they have a long way to go.

Actor Archie Renaux announced on Monday that he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Annie O'Hara. Renaux shared the good news with reporters from PEOPLE at the premiere of Alien: Romulus, explaining that he popped the question last year but they have kept it to themselves until now. Renaux is still best known to many fans for his role on the Netflix original series Shadow and Bone, and that fandom came out of the woodwork to congratulate him this week.

Renaux brought O'Hara with him to the red carpet premiere of his new movie on Monday, but aside from events like this O'Hara generally stays out of the public eye. It's unclear when exactly the couple got together, but they had a daughter together in 2020 named Iris. Still, Renaux said they "kind of need to get our ducks in a row" before they can walk down the aisle, adding: "We've got a few things to plan and get ready for in this next year."

Renaux also predicted that Iris would have some kind of role in the ceremony. He said: "She goes to school next September ... so she'll certainly have a job I'm sure."

Renaux is in the main ensemble of Alien: Romulus alongside Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu. He said that it has been "amazing" to join this legendary franchise, adding: "These films mean so much to a generation of people. My dad's a big fan of Alien, and so growing up, I remember watching it with him when I was a little kid, obviously fully unaware that I'd one day get to be a part of this legacy."

Renaux has an impressive resume for an actor and model of 26 years old, and he's probably most recognizable for playing Malyen "Mal" Oretsev in Netflix's Shadow & Bone – an adaptation of fantasy novels by Leigh Bardugo. The show ran for two seasons before it was canceled back in November, leaving the adaptation unfinished. To this day, fans on social media still rally behind the production and hope it could be rescued somehow.

One petition on Change.org was updated just this week with a grim outlook. Organizers felt that the cause was lost, and that Shadow and Bone would be unlikely to return as a primary series – though there might be hope for a spinoff, they reasoned. The outcry continues on forums across the internet, but so far no streamer has made a move to pick up the series.



Shadow and Bone is streaming now on Netflix, and Bardugo's books are available in print, digital and audiobook formats. Alien: Romulus hits theaters on Friday, Aug. 16.