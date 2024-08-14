Major Update on Kathie Lee Gifford's Health After Serious Fall

Kathie Lee Gifford is back on her feet after being hospitalized last month with a fractured pelvis amid her recovery from hip replacement surgery. The TODAY alum, 70, made an appearance on the Tuesday, Aug. 13 episode of the NBC morning show to share an update on her health after a painful couple of months.

Gifford revealed that she had been using a walker to get around her Tennessee farm after her pelvic fracture, but was in "no pain at all," despite not taking painkillers. "I called my doctor, and I said, 'Shouldn't I be in a lot of pain?' And he goes, 'Yes, you should. It's been two weeks,'" she shared. "He said, 'Come in, I'll give you another X-ray.'"

(Photo: Kathie Lee Gifford visits "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on August 30, 2022 in New York City. - Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images)

The X-ray, taken last week, showed that Gifford's pelvis had completely healed. "[The doctor] comes in with my X-ray, and he goes, 'Look at this, Kathie. Do you want to see your X-ray?' And I go, 'That's my X-ray?' He goes, 'Yeah. You're completely healed. You are cured,'" she revealed. "He doesn't see that very often. He said, 'You are healed. It is a miracle. And now, you can have one glass of wine if you want.'"

The TV personality said her speedy recovery could be attributed to all the love and prayers she's received from loved ones and fans. "I sob when I think about the people that have reached out to me and said, 'Kathie, speedy recovery. We're praying for a speedy recovery.' That's about as speedy as you get," she said. "So, if people are out there looking for hope, waiting for their miracles, keep waiting, guys. God hears your prayers and he knows what you're going through. And I'm deeply grateful and I'm still praying for all the friends and loved ones in my life that have not received their healing yet."

(Photo: Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb on Thursday, January 23, 2020. - Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Gifford previously revealed she had fractured her pelvis late last month after falling while going to meet a friend at the door. Just weeks earlier on the July 17 episode of TODAY, Gifford opened up to former co-host Hoda Kotb about her recovery from hip replacement surgery, revealing that she had been in "agonizing pain" before the procedure and had "one of the worst hips" her doctor had ever seen. "My doctor finished the surgery, came in to tell me it went beautifully, and then said, 'Kathie, how have you been existing all this time?'" Gifford said at the time. "He said, 'It's one of the worst hips I've ever seen.'"