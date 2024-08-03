Hall of Fame Music Family Killed in Plane Crash: Autumn Nelon Streetman Confirms Deaths of Her Parents and Sister

Three of the four members of the Nelons were killed in the tragic crash.

Three members of Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame group The Nelons were among 7 killed in a Wyoming plane crash earlier in July. According to Fox News, the loss was confirmed by surviving member and daughter Autumn Nelon Streetman in a statement.

"Thank you for the prayers that have been extended already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born baby boy, as well as Jason's parents, Dan and Linda Clark," she said. "We appreciate your continued prayers, love and support as we navigate the coming days."

Nelons co-founder Kelly Nelon Clark, husband Jason Clark, and their daughter Amber Nelon Kistler died in the crash on Friday. Kistler's husband, Nathan, assistant Melodi Hodges, pilot Larry Haynie and his wife were all lost in the crash. Nolan Streetman learned about the loss after landing safely in Seattle with husband Jamie Streetman.

The Gospel family had been en route to the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska, confirmed by the Gaither Music Group in a statement of their own. "One of the best loved Gospel music families in America, The Nelons were involved in a tragic, fatal plane crash on Friday afternoon on their way to join the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska," the statement reads. "Killed in the crash were Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, Amber and Nathan Kistler and their assistant, Melodi Hodges, along with the pilot, Larry Haynie and his wife, Melissa. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident.

"Autumn, Jason and Kelly's youngest daughter, and her husband, Jamie Streetman were not on the plane and arrived safely into Seattle and were notified of the accident. They were brought to the hotel where artists were gathered with Bill and Gloria Gaither to pray, sing and embrace them in their grief, pledging to support them in whatever needs arise," the statement added.